Kisling, Nestico & Redick Makes Waves for Local Non-Profits

"Freezing temps are no match for our team and community," said John Reagan, KNR managing partner. "Each year we come out to support the work the great organizations are doing in our community, and have a blast doing it."

Participating in the Polar Bear Jump is a part of KNR's year-long campaign, KNR Cares About You, which is focused on helping those in the communities KNR works in and beyond.

"We're thrilled to receive support from KNR this year through the Polar Bear Jump," said Pamela Kiltau, president of the Rotary Camp board. "This event provides support for our campership fund, allowing children and adults with disabilities who may not have the financial resources to attend camp to do so. Last year Rotary Camp provided over $170,000 in direct financial assistance."

The Polar Bear Jump began with 70 people jumping into the lake in 2004 and continues to grow each year. It was created by Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club members Kelly and Heather Pariso and Jeff and Debbie Fulkman as a fun activity to raise money for charity.

The Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club set a goal to raise $150,000 for the Rotary Camp and the Ronald McDonald House of Akron.

"It's always wonderful to see everyone come out and support the Polar Bear Jump despite the frigid temperatures each year," said Craig Wilson, interim executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of Akron. "We're thankful for all the support this event provides for the families staying with us."

KNR has been a proud sponsor of the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump throughout the years raising nearly $169,129 to support local organizations.

The plunge took place Saturday, Feb. 29 at from noon to 5 p.m. at 5031 Manchester Road in Akron.

For more information, visit the Kisling, Nestico & Redick website or call 1-800-HURT-NOW.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick: Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations, 35+ attorneys and 100+ support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

SOURCE Kisling, Nestico & Redick

Related Links

https://www.knrlegal.com/

