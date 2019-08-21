Kitchen Cabinet Shoppers Researching Online Before Purchasing, J.D. Power Finds

"Kitchen cabinet shoppers are quite open-minded as they start to shop for the brands they are considering, as there is not as much brand awareness with cabinets as there is with some other major home improvement categories," said Christina Cooley , At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power . "Therefore, manufacturers must focus on establishing a presence online, making it easy for shoppers to understand their options, the value behind the brand and how to purchase. If manufacturers can differentiate from the competition earlier in the shopping process, it facilitates a positive relationship with customers from the get-go, thus driving positive overall satisfaction."

The study measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in five factors (in alphabetical order): design features; operational performance; ordering and delivery; price; and warranty.

Study Rankings

SEKTION (IKEA) ranks highest in overall satisfaction with a score of 857. American Woodmark and KraftMaid (847 each) rank second in a tie.

The J.D. Power Kitchen Cabinets Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 1,512 customers who purchased cabinets within the previous 12 months. The study was fielded from January through April 2019.

For more information about the J.D. Power Kitchen Cabinets Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-kitchen-cabinet-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019139.

