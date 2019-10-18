Kitchen Collection Is Closing 160 Stores Across The US!

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Collection is now offering deep discounts at their 160 retail stores after the announcement was made earlier this week to close the retail business by the end of 2019. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Retail store closing sales are being conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources.

Kitchen Collection customers can now take advantage of additional discounts off the already low ticketed prices on all merchandise including bakeware, cookware, small appliances, marble and ceramics, gadgets for every kitchen task, the best of As Seen on TV and more. Store fixtures will also be for sale during the closing sale process.

Benjamin Nortman, CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources, said, "Kitchen Collection shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections available at the closing sale. Iconic brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, Anchor Hocking, Wusthof and Lodge, plus Hamilton Beach exclusive offerings and Kitchen Collection's own private label are included in this closing sale. We encourage consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers as we enter into the holiday shopping season."

Visit www.kitchencollection.com throughout the closing sale for the latest updates and discount information. A full list of closing locations is attached, and you can also find the store near you at: www.kitchencollection.com/stores-kitchen-collection.php

About Kitchen Collection

The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Kitchen Collection stores sell bakeware, cookware, small appliances, gadgets and other items. Numerous well-known housewares brands provide a vibrant assortment of products in one location. Kitchen Collection is a subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Kitchen Collection - 160 Closing Locations Store # Name Mall Name Address City State Zip 32 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 2601 S. McKenzie St. Foley AL 36535 230 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shops of Grand River 6200 Grand River Blvd East Leeds AL 35094 88 Kitchen Collection Outlets of Little Rock 11201 Bass Pro Parkway Little Rock AR 72210 49 Kitchen Collection Phoenix Premium Outlets 4976 Premium Outlets Way Chandler AZ 85226 198 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 6800 N 95th Ave. Glendale AZ 85305 312 Kitchen Collection Tucson Premium Outlets 6401 West Marana Center Blvd Tucson AZ 85742 153 Kitchen Collection Viejas Outlet Center 5003 Willows Rd. Alpine CA 91901 318 Kitchen Collection The Outlets at Tejon 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. Arvin CA 93203 143 Kitchen Collection Folsom Premium Outlets 13000 Folsom Blvd. Folsom CA 95630 80 Kitchen Collection Gilroy Premium Outlets 8555 San Ysidro Avenue Gilroy CA 95020 113 Kitchen Collection Pismo Beach Premium Outlets 333 Five Cities Dr. Pismo Beach CA 93449 16 Kitchen Collection Outlets at San Clemente 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa San Clemente CA 92672 136 Kitchen Collection Tulare Outlets 1457 Retherford St. Tulare CA 93274 316 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets 455 Trolley Line Blvd. Mashantucket CT 06338 133 Kitchen Collection Westbrook Outlets 314 Flat Rock Place Westbrook CT 06498 123 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 4565 Highway 1 Rehoboth Beach DE 19971 128 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets 1100 Cornerstone Blvd. Daytona Beach FL 32117 76 Kitchen Collection Silver Sands Premium Outlets 10406 Emerald Coast Pkwy W. Destin FL 32550 124 Kitchen Collection Ellenton Premium Outlets 5131 A Factory Shops Blvd. Ellenton FL 34222 192 Kitchen Collection Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace 250 East Palm Dr. Florida City FL 33034 85 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 20350 Summerlin Road Fort Myers FL 33908 7 Kitchen Collection Tampa Premium Outlets 2398 Grand Cypress Dr., Lutz FL 33559 254 Kitchen Collection Melbourne Square 1700 West New Haven Ave. Melbourne FL 32904 73 Kitchen Collection Orlando Premium Outlets 4959 International Drive Orlando FL 32819 139 Kitchen Collection St. Augustine Outlets 500 Outlet Mall Boulevard St. Augustine FL 32084 65 Kitchen Collection St. Augustine Premium Outlets 2700 State Road 16 St. Augustine FL 32092 93 Kitchen Collection Lake Sumter Landing 1043 Canal Street The Villages FL 32162 40 Kitchen Collection Vero Beach Outlets 1747 94th Drive Vero Beach FL 32966 309 Kitchen Collection Palm Beach Outlets 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. Wes Palm Beach FL 33401 181 Kitchen Collection Calhoun Premium Outlets 455 Belwood Rd. Calhoun GA 30701 79 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd. Commerce GA 30529 114 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1000 Tanger Dr. Locust Grove GA 30248 313 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets Savannah 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Pooler GA 31322 171 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta 915 Ridgewalk Parkway Woodstock GA 30188 8 Kitchen Collection Outlets of Des Moines 523 Bass Pro Dr. NW Altoona IA 50009 218 Kitchen Collection Kennedy Mall 555 J.F.Kennedy Blvd. Dubuque IA 52002 6 Kitchen Collection Outlets at Williamsburg 1991 O'Donnell Rd Williamsburg IA 52361 176 Kitchen Collection Chicago Premium Outlets 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd. Aurora IL 60502 105 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1011 East Southline Rd. Tuscola IL 61953 48 Kitchen Collection Edinburgh Premium Outlets 11881 N. Executive Drive Edinburgh IN 46124 36 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes At Fremont 655 W. State Rd. 120 Fremont IN 46737 824 Kitchen Collection Tippecanoe Mall 2415 Sagamore Parkway Lafayette IN 47905 20 Kitchen Collection Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets 601 Wabash Street Michigan City IN 46360 249 Kitchen Collection Muncie Mall 3501 Granville Ave. Muncie IN 47303 837 Kitchen Collection Greenwood Mall 2625 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY 42104 221 Kitchen Collection Kentucky Oaks Mall 5101 Hinkleville Rd. Paducah KY 42001 50 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass 1155 Buck Creek Rd. Simpsonville KY 40067 180 Kitchen Collection Louisiana Boardwalk 605 Boardwalk Blvd. Bossier LA 71111 4 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 2200 Tanger Blvd, Gonzales LA 70737 37 Kitchen Collection VF Outlet 800 Factory Outlet Drive Iowa LA 70647 195 Kitchen Collection Lee Premium Outlets 130 Premium Outlets Blvd. Lee MA 01238 303 Kitchen Collection Clarksburg Premium Outlets 22705 Clarksburg Road Clarksburg MD 20871 78 Kitchen Collection Hagerstown Premium Outlets 495 Premium Outlet Blvd. Hagerstown MD 21740 28 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 12741 Ocean Gateway Ocean City MD 21842 179 Kitchen Collection Queenstown Premium Outlets 434 Outlet Center Drive Queenstown MD 21658 21 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center II 360 US Rte 1 Kittery ME 03904 115 Kitchen Collection Great Lakes Crossing Outlets 4340 Baldwin Rd. Auburn Hills MI 48326 14 Kitchen Collection Birch Run Premium Outlets 12245 South Beyer Rd. Birch Run MI 48415 39 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 350 84th Street SW Byron Center MI 49315 145 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1475 North Burkhart Rd. Howell MI 48843 17 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 2990 Cook Rd. West Branch MI 48661 159 Kitchen Collection Albertsville Premium Outlets 6415 Labeaux Avenue NE Albertville MN 55301 30 Kitchen Collection Twin Cities Premium Outlets 3905 Eagan Outlets Parkway Eagan MN 55122 288 Kitchen Collection River Hills Mall 1850 Adams St. Mankato MN 56001 72 Kitchen Collection Medford Outlet Center 6750 W. Frontage Rd. Medford MN 55049 81 Kitchen Collection North Branch Outlets 38500 Tanger Dr. North Branch MN 55056 29 Kitchen Collection Factory Merchants of Branson 4350 Gretna Road Branson MO 65616 110 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 300 Tanger Blvd. Branson MO 65616 310 Kitchen Collection St.Louis Premium Outlets 18533 Outlet Blvd. Chesterfield MO 63005 165 Kitchen Collection The Mall 2020 Evergreen Parkway Lebanon MO 65536 97 Kitchen Collection Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores 100 Outlet Dr. Miner MO 63801 23 Kitchen Collection Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace 4540 Osage Beach Parkway Osage Beach MO 65065 132 Kitchen Collection Gulfport Premium Outlets 10615 Factory Shops Blvd. Gulfport MS 39503 58 Kitchen Collection Outlets of Mississippi 200 Bass Pro Drive Pearl MS 39208 172 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets Southaven 5205 Airways Blvd., Southaven MS 38671 68 Kitchen Collection Outlets at Vicksburg 4000 S Frontage Road Vicksburg MS 39180 311 Kitchen Collection Asheville Outlets 800 Brevard Road Asheville NC 28806 47 Kitchen Collection Tanger Shoppes on the Parkway US Highway 321 Blowing Rock NC 28605 24 Kitchen Collection Charlotte Premium Outlets 5518 New Fashion Way Charlotte NC 28217 11 Kitchen Collection Concord Mills 8111 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord NC 28027 314 Kitchen Collection Tanger Factory Outlet Center 4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Mebane NC 27302 168 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Mall 7100 South Croatan Hwy. Nags Head NC 27959 90 Kitchen Collection Carolina Premium Outlets 1025 Outlet Center Dr. Smithfield NC 27577 12 Kitchen Collection Nebraska Crossing Outlets 21311 Nebraska Crossing Dr. Gretna NE 68028 196 Kitchen Collection Merrimack Premium Outlets 80 Premium Outlets Blvd. Merrimack NH 03054 22 Kitchen Collection Settlers' Green Outlet Village 9 Settlers' Green North Conway NH 03860 106 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 120 Laconia Rd. Tilton NH 03276 308 Kitchen Collection Gloucester Premium Outlets 100 Premium Outlets Drive Blackwood NJ 08012 60 Kitchen Collection Jackson Premium Outlets 537 Monmouth Rd. Jackson NJ 08527 95 Kitchen Collection Las Vegas Premium Outlet - South 7400 South Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas NV 89123 131 Kitchen Collection Laughlin Outlet Center 1955 South Casino Dr. Laughlin NV 89029 70 Kitchen Collection Bellport Outlets Stores 10 Farber Dr. Bellport NY 11713 44 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center at the Arches 1308 The Arches Circle Deer Park NY 11729 804 Kitchen Collection Arnot Mall 3300 Chambers Rd. South Horseheads NY 14845 62 Kitchen Collection Adirondack Outlet Mall 1444 St. Rt. 9 Lake George NY 12845 102 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1770 W. Main Street Riverhead NY 11901 120 Kitchen Collection Waterloo Premium Outlets 655 Route 318 Waterloo NY 13165 222 Kitchen Collection The Mall at Fairfield Commons 2727 Fairfield Commons Beavercreek OH 45431 144 Kitchen Collection Ohio Station Outlets 9911 Avon Lake Road Burbank OH 44214 1 Kitchen Collection Chillicothe Mall 1075 N Bridge Street Chillicothe OH 45601 89 Kitchen Collection Prime Outlets-Jeffersonville 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. Jeffersonville OH 43128 55 Kitchen Collection Cincinnati Premium Outlets 955 Premium Outlet Drive Monroe OH 45050 231 Kitchen Collection New Towne Mall 400 Mill Ave. New Philadelphia OH 44663 71 Kitchen Collection Eastwood Mall 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd. Niles OH 44446 98 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets Columbus 400 South Wilson Road Sunbury OH 43074 189 Kitchen Collection Oklahoma City Outlets 7654 W Reno Ave. Oklahoma City OK 73128 53 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Lincoln City OR 97367 148 Kitchen Collection Seaside Factory Outlet 1111 N Roosevelt Dr. Seaside OR 97138 10 Kitchen Collection Columbia Gorge Outlets 450 NW 257th Ave. Troutdale OR 97060 137 Kitchen Collection Woodburn Premium Stores 1001 Arney Rd. Woodburn OR 97071 835 Kitchen Collection Logan Valley Mall 5580 Goods Lane Altoona PA 16602 206 Kitchen Collection Mill Creek Mall 705 Millcreek Dr. Erie PA 16507 161 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg 1863 Gettysburg Village Dr. Gettysburg PA 17325 807 Kitchen Collection Westmoreland Mall 5256 Route 30 East Greensburg PA 15601 107 Kitchen Collection Grove City Premium Outtets 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road Grove City PA 16127 135 Kitchen Collection The Outlets At Hershey 120 Outlet Square Hershey PA 17033 19 Kitchen Collection The Shops at Rockvale 35 S. Willowdale Dr. Lancaster PA 17602 170 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 116 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd Lancaster PA 17602 827 Kitchen Collection Lycoming Mall 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale PA 17756 289 Kitchen Collection Mall at Robinson 1845 Robinson Centre Dr. Pittsburgh PA 15205 317 Kitchen Collection Philadelphia Premium Outlets 18 West Lightcap Road Pottstown PA 19464 66 Kitchen Collection The Crossings Premium Outlets 1000 Premium Outlets Dr. Tannersville PA 18372 15 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 2200 Tanger Blvd. Washington PA 15301 41 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center Hilton Head 1254 Fording Island Road Bluffton SC 29910 100 Kitchen Collection Gaffney Premium Outlets 730 Factory Shops Blvd. Gaffney SC 29341 166 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 17 10839 Kings Rd. Myrtle Beach SC 29572 122 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 501 4633 Factory Stores Blvd. Myrtle Beach SC 29579 75 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd. North Charleston SC 29418 219 Kitchen Collection Governor's Square Mall 2801 Wilma-Rudolph Blvd. Clarksville TN 37040 149 Kitchen Collection Crossville Outlet Center 228 Interstate Drive Crossville TN 38555 96 Kitchen Collection Lebanon Premium Outlets 435 Outlet Village Blvd. Lebanon TN 37090 279 Kitchen Collection Opry Mills 458 Opry Mills Drive Nashville TN 37214. 152 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 1645 Parkway Sevierville TN 37862 18 Kitchen Collection Allen Premium Outlets 820 West Stacy Rd. Allen TX 75013 13 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso 7051 S. Desert Blvd. Canutillo TX 79835 150 Kitchen Collection Houston Premium Outlets 29300 Hempstead Rd. Cypress TX 77433 151 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlets 15825 North Freeway Ft Worth TX 76177 191 Kitchen Collection Grand Prairie Premium Outlets 2950 West Interstate 20 Grand Prairie TX 75052 158 Kitchen Collection The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo 1600 Water Street Laredo TX 78040 304 Kitchen Collection Outlets at Corups Christi Bay 500 North IH-69 Robstown TX 78380 184 Kitchen Collection Round Rock Premium Outlets 4401 N. IH-35 Round Rock TX 78664 87 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 4015 IH-35 South San Marcos TX 78666 111 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 301 Tanger Dr. Terrell TX 75160 197 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center at Texas City 5885 Gulf Freeway Texas City TX 77539 77 Kitchen Collection Tanger Outlet Center 6699 N Landmark Dr. Park City UT 84098 84 Kitchen Collection The Shoppes at Zion 250 N. Red Cliff Dr. St. George UT 84790 5 Kitchen Collection Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5699-54 Richmond Road Williamsburg VA 23188 178 Kitchen Collection The Essex Experience 21 Essex Way Essex Junction VT 05452 305 Kitchen Collection Manchester Designer Outlets 58 Depot Street Manchester Center VT 05255 43 Kitchen Collection Centralia Outlets 1330 Lum Rd. Centralia WA 98531 57 Kitchen Collection North Bend Premium Outlets 461 South Fork Ave. SW. North Bend WA 98045 183 Kitchen Collection Seattle Premium Outlets 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd Tulalip WA 98271 117 Kitchen Collection Outlets at the Dells 210 Gasser Road Baraboo WI 53913 204 Kitchen Collection Oakwood Mall 4800 Golf Rd. Eau Claire WI 54701 154 Kitchen Collection Johnson Creek Premium Outlets 575 W. Linmar Lane Johnson Creek WI 53038 51 Kitchen Collection Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh 3001 S. Washburn St. Oshkosh WI 54904 319 Kitchen Collection Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets 11211 120th Ave. Pleasant Prairie WI 53158 209 Kitchen Collection Huntington Mall 1 Mall Rd. Barboursville WV 25504 202 Kitchen Collection Meadowbrook Mall 2399 Meadowbrook Rd. Bridgeport WV 26330 809 Kitchen Collection Grand Central Mall 264 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV 26105

