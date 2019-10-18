Kitchen Collection Is Closing 160 Stores Across The US!
Incredible savings start today on top brands including KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, Wusthof, Hamilton Beach and more
Oct 18, 2019, 11:31 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Collection is now offering deep discounts at their 160 retail stores after the announcement was made earlier this week to close the retail business by the end of 2019. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Retail store closing sales are being conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources.
Kitchen Collection customers can now take advantage of additional discounts off the already low ticketed prices on all merchandise including bakeware, cookware, small appliances, marble and ceramics, gadgets for every kitchen task, the best of As Seen on TV and more. Store fixtures will also be for sale during the closing sale process.
Benjamin Nortman, CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources, said, "Kitchen Collection shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections available at the closing sale. Iconic brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, Anchor Hocking, Wusthof and Lodge, plus Hamilton Beach exclusive offerings and Kitchen Collection's own private label are included in this closing sale. We encourage consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers as we enter into the holiday shopping season."
Visit www.kitchencollection.com throughout the closing sale for the latest updates and discount information. A full list of closing locations is attached, and you can also find the store near you at: www.kitchencollection.com/stores-kitchen-collection.php
About Kitchen Collection
The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Kitchen Collection stores sell bakeware, cookware, small appliances, gadgets and other items. Numerous well-known housewares brands provide a vibrant assortment of products in one location. Kitchen Collection is a subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.
About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC
Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
|
Kitchen Collection - 160 Closing Locations
|
Store #
|
Name
|
Mall Name
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
32
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
2601 S. McKenzie St.
|
Foley
|
AL
|
36535
|
230
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shops of Grand River
|
6200 Grand River Blvd East
|
Leeds
|
AL
|
35094
|
88
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets of Little Rock
|
11201 Bass Pro Parkway
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
72210
|
49
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Phoenix Premium Outlets
|
4976 Premium Outlets Way
|
Chandler
|
AZ
|
85226
|
198
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
6800 N 95th Ave.
|
Glendale
|
AZ
|
85305
|
312
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tucson Premium Outlets
|
6401 West Marana Center Blvd
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85742
|
153
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Viejas Outlet Center
|
5003 Willows Rd.
|
Alpine
|
CA
|
91901
|
318
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlets at Tejon
|
5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy.
|
Arvin
|
CA
|
93203
|
143
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Folsom Premium Outlets
|
13000 Folsom Blvd.
|
Folsom
|
CA
|
95630
|
80
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Gilroy Premium Outlets
|
8555 San Ysidro Avenue
|
Gilroy
|
CA
|
95020
|
113
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets
|
333 Five Cities Dr.
|
Pismo Beach
|
CA
|
93449
|
16
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets at San Clemente
|
101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa
|
San Clemente
|
CA
|
92672
|
136
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tulare Outlets
|
1457 Retherford St.
|
Tulare
|
CA
|
93274
|
316
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets
|
455 Trolley Line Blvd.
|
Mashantucket
|
CT
|
06338
|
133
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Westbrook Outlets
|
314 Flat Rock Place
|
Westbrook
|
CT
|
06498
|
123
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
4565 Highway 1
|
Rehoboth Beach
|
DE
|
19971
|
128
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets
|
1100 Cornerstone Blvd.
|
Daytona Beach
|
FL
|
32117
|
76
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Silver Sands Premium Outlets
|
10406 Emerald Coast Pkwy W.
|
Destin
|
FL
|
32550
|
124
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Ellenton Premium Outlets
|
5131 A Factory Shops Blvd.
|
Ellenton
|
FL
|
34222
|
192
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace
|
250 East Palm Dr.
|
Florida City
|
FL
|
33034
|
85
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
20350 Summerlin Road
|
Fort Myers
|
FL
|
33908
|
7
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tampa Premium Outlets
|
2398 Grand Cypress Dr.,
|
Lutz
|
FL
|
33559
|
254
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Melbourne Square
|
1700 West New Haven Ave.
|
Melbourne
|
FL
|
32904
|
73
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Orlando Premium Outlets
|
4959 International Drive
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
32819
|
139
|
Kitchen Collection
|
St. Augustine Outlets
|
500 Outlet Mall Boulevard
|
St. Augustine
|
FL
|
32084
|
65
|
Kitchen Collection
|
St. Augustine Premium Outlets
|
2700 State Road 16
|
St. Augustine
|
FL
|
32092
|
93
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Lake Sumter Landing
|
1043 Canal Street
|
The Villages
|
FL
|
32162
|
40
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Vero Beach Outlets
|
1747 94th Drive
|
Vero Beach
|
FL
|
32966
|
309
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Palm Beach Outlets
|
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
|
Wes Palm Beach
|
FL
|
33401
|
181
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Calhoun Premium Outlets
|
455 Belwood Rd.
|
Calhoun
|
GA
|
30701
|
79
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
|
Commerce
|
GA
|
30529
|
114
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1000 Tanger Dr.
|
Locust Grove
|
GA
|
30248
|
313
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets Savannah
|
200 Tanger Outlet Blvd.
|
Pooler
|
GA
|
31322
|
171
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
|
915 Ridgewalk Parkway
|
Woodstock
|
GA
|
30188
|
8
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets of Des Moines
|
523 Bass Pro Dr. NW
|
Altoona
|
IA
|
50009
|
218
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Kennedy Mall
|
555 J.F.Kennedy Blvd.
|
Dubuque
|
IA
|
52002
|
6
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets at Williamsburg
|
1991 O'Donnell Rd
|
Williamsburg
|
IA
|
52361
|
176
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Chicago Premium Outlets
|
1650 Premium Outlets Blvd.
|
Aurora
|
IL
|
60502
|
105
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1011 East Southline Rd.
|
Tuscola
|
IL
|
61953
|
48
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Edinburgh Premium Outlets
|
11881 N. Executive Drive
|
Edinburgh
|
IN
|
46124
|
36
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes At Fremont
|
655 W. State Rd. 120
|
Fremont
|
IN
|
46737
|
824
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tippecanoe Mall
|
2415 Sagamore Parkway
|
Lafayette
|
IN
|
47905
|
20
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets
|
601 Wabash Street
|
Michigan City
|
IN
|
46360
|
249
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Muncie Mall
|
3501 Granville Ave.
|
Muncie
|
IN
|
47303
|
837
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Greenwood Mall
|
2625 Scottsville Road
|
Bowling Green
|
KY
|
42104
|
221
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Kentucky Oaks Mall
|
5101 Hinkleville Rd.
|
Paducah
|
KY
|
42001
|
50
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
|
1155 Buck Creek Rd.
|
Simpsonville
|
KY
|
40067
|
180
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Louisiana Boardwalk
|
605 Boardwalk Blvd.
|
Bossier
|
LA
|
71111
|
4
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
2200 Tanger Blvd,
|
Gonzales
|
LA
|
70737
|
37
|
Kitchen Collection
|
VF Outlet
|
800 Factory Outlet Drive
|
Iowa
|
LA
|
70647
|
195
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Lee Premium Outlets
|
130 Premium Outlets Blvd.
|
Lee
|
MA
|
01238
|
303
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Clarksburg Premium Outlets
|
22705 Clarksburg Road
|
Clarksburg
|
MD
|
20871
|
78
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Hagerstown Premium Outlets
|
495 Premium Outlet Blvd.
|
Hagerstown
|
MD
|
21740
|
28
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
12741 Ocean Gateway
|
Ocean City
|
MD
|
21842
|
179
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Queenstown Premium Outlets
|
434 Outlet Center Drive
|
Queenstown
|
MD
|
21658
|
21
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center II
|
360 US Rte 1
|
Kittery
|
ME
|
03904
|
115
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
|
4340 Baldwin Rd.
|
Auburn Hills
|
MI
|
48326
|
14
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Birch Run Premium Outlets
|
12245 South Beyer Rd.
|
Birch Run
|
MI
|
48415
|
39
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
350 84th Street SW
|
Byron Center
|
MI
|
49315
|
145
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1475 North Burkhart Rd.
|
Howell
|
MI
|
48843
|
17
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
2990 Cook Rd.
|
West Branch
|
MI
|
48661
|
159
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Albertsville Premium Outlets
|
6415 Labeaux Avenue NE
|
Albertville
|
MN
|
55301
|
30
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Twin Cities Premium Outlets
|
3905 Eagan Outlets Parkway
|
Eagan
|
MN
|
55122
|
288
|
Kitchen Collection
|
River Hills Mall
|
1850 Adams St.
|
Mankato
|
MN
|
56001
|
72
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Medford Outlet Center
|
6750 W. Frontage Rd.
|
Medford
|
MN
|
55049
|
81
|
Kitchen Collection
|
North Branch Outlets
|
38500 Tanger Dr.
|
North Branch
|
MN
|
55056
|
29
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Factory Merchants of Branson
|
4350 Gretna Road
|
Branson
|
MO
|
65616
|
110
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
300 Tanger Blvd.
|
Branson
|
MO
|
65616
|
310
|
Kitchen Collection
|
St.Louis Premium Outlets
|
18533 Outlet Blvd.
|
Chesterfield
|
MO
|
63005
|
165
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Mall
|
2020 Evergreen Parkway
|
Lebanon
|
MO
|
65536
|
97
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores
|
100 Outlet Dr.
|
Miner
|
MO
|
63801
|
23
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace
|
4540 Osage Beach Parkway
|
Osage Beach
|
MO
|
65065
|
132
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Gulfport Premium Outlets
|
10615 Factory Shops Blvd.
|
Gulfport
|
MS
|
39503
|
58
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets of Mississippi
|
200 Bass Pro Drive
|
Pearl
|
MS
|
39208
|
172
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets Southaven
|
5205 Airways Blvd.,
|
Southaven
|
MS
|
38671
|
68
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets at Vicksburg
|
4000 S Frontage Road
|
Vicksburg
|
MS
|
39180
|
311
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Asheville Outlets
|
800 Brevard Road
|
Asheville
|
NC
|
28806
|
47
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Shoppes on the Parkway
|
US Highway 321
|
Blowing Rock
|
NC
|
28605
|
24
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Charlotte Premium Outlets
|
5518 New Fashion Way
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
28217
|
11
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Concord Mills
|
8111 Concord Mills Blvd.
|
Concord
|
NC
|
28027
|
314
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Center
|
4000 Arrowhead Blvd.
|
Mebane
|
NC
|
27302
|
168
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Mall
|
7100 South Croatan Hwy.
|
Nags Head
|
NC
|
27959
|
90
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Carolina Premium Outlets
|
1025 Outlet Center Dr.
|
Smithfield
|
NC
|
27577
|
12
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
|
21311 Nebraska Crossing Dr.
|
Gretna
|
NE
|
68028
|
196
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Merrimack Premium Outlets
|
80 Premium Outlets Blvd.
|
Merrimack
|
NH
|
03054
|
22
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Settlers' Green Outlet Village
|
9 Settlers' Green
|
North Conway
|
NH
|
03860
|
106
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
120 Laconia Rd.
|
Tilton
|
NH
|
03276
|
308
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Gloucester Premium Outlets
|
100 Premium Outlets Drive
|
Blackwood
|
NJ
|
08012
|
60
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Jackson Premium Outlets
|
537 Monmouth Rd.
|
Jackson
|
NJ
|
08527
|
95
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Las Vegas Premium Outlet - South
|
7400 South Las Vegas Blvd.
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89123
|
131
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Laughlin Outlet Center
|
1955 South Casino Dr.
|
Laughlin
|
NV
|
89029
|
70
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Bellport Outlets Stores
|
10 Farber Dr.
|
Bellport
|
NY
|
11713
|
44
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center at the Arches
|
1308 The Arches Circle
|
Deer Park
|
NY
|
11729
|
804
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Arnot Mall
|
3300 Chambers Rd. South
|
Horseheads
|
NY
|
14845
|
62
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Adirondack Outlet Mall
|
1444 St. Rt. 9
|
Lake George
|
NY
|
12845
|
102
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1770 W. Main Street
|
Riverhead
|
NY
|
11901
|
120
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Waterloo Premium Outlets
|
655 Route 318
|
Waterloo
|
NY
|
13165
|
222
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Mall at Fairfield Commons
|
2727 Fairfield Commons
|
Beavercreek
|
OH
|
45431
|
144
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Ohio Station Outlets
|
9911 Avon Lake Road
|
Burbank
|
OH
|
44214
|
1
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Chillicothe Mall
|
1075 N Bridge Street
|
Chillicothe
|
OH
|
45601
|
89
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Prime Outlets-Jeffersonville
|
8000 Factory Shops Blvd.
|
Jeffersonville
|
OH
|
43128
|
55
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Cincinnati Premium Outlets
|
955 Premium Outlet Drive
|
Monroe
|
OH
|
45050
|
231
|
Kitchen Collection
|
New Towne Mall
|
400 Mill Ave.
|
New Philadelphia
|
OH
|
44663
|
71
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Eastwood Mall
|
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd.
|
Niles
|
OH
|
44446
|
98
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets Columbus
|
400 South Wilson Road
|
Sunbury
|
OH
|
43074
|
189
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Oklahoma City Outlets
|
7654 W Reno Ave.
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
73128
|
53
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd.
|
Lincoln City
|
OR
|
97367
|
148
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Seaside Factory Outlet
|
1111 N Roosevelt Dr.
|
Seaside
|
OR
|
97138
|
10
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Columbia Gorge Outlets
|
450 NW 257th Ave.
|
Troutdale
|
OR
|
97060
|
137
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Woodburn Premium Stores
|
1001 Arney Rd.
|
Woodburn
|
OR
|
97071
|
835
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Logan Valley Mall
|
5580 Goods Lane
|
Altoona
|
PA
|
16602
|
206
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Mill Creek Mall
|
705 Millcreek Dr.
|
Erie
|
PA
|
16507
|
161
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg
|
1863 Gettysburg Village Dr.
|
Gettysburg
|
PA
|
17325
|
807
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Westmoreland Mall
|
5256 Route 30 East
|
Greensburg
|
PA
|
15601
|
107
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Grove City Premium Outtets
|
1911 Leesburg Grove City Road
|
Grove City
|
PA
|
16127
|
135
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlets At Hershey
|
120 Outlet Square
|
Hershey
|
PA
|
17033
|
19
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Shops at Rockvale
|
35 S. Willowdale Dr.
|
Lancaster
|
PA
|
17602
|
170
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
116 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd
|
Lancaster
|
PA
|
17602
|
827
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Lycoming Mall
|
300 Lycoming Mall Circle
|
Pennsdale
|
PA
|
17756
|
289
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Mall at Robinson
|
1845 Robinson Centre Dr.
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
15205
|
317
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
|
18 West Lightcap Road
|
Pottstown
|
PA
|
19464
|
66
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Crossings Premium Outlets
|
1000 Premium Outlets Dr.
|
Tannersville
|
PA
|
18372
|
15
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
2200 Tanger Blvd.
|
Washington
|
PA
|
15301
|
41
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center Hilton Head
|
1254 Fording Island Road
|
Bluffton
|
SC
|
29910
|
100
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Gaffney Premium Outlets
|
730 Factory Shops Blvd.
|
Gaffney
|
SC
|
29341
|
166
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 17
|
10839 Kings Rd.
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29572
|
122
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 501
|
4633 Factory Stores Blvd.
|
Myrtle Beach
|
SC
|
29579
|
75
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd.
|
North Charleston
|
SC
|
29418
|
219
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Governor's Square Mall
|
2801 Wilma-Rudolph Blvd.
|
Clarksville
|
TN
|
37040
|
149
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Crossville Outlet Center
|
228 Interstate Drive
|
Crossville
|
TN
|
38555
|
96
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Lebanon Premium Outlets
|
435 Outlet Village Blvd.
|
Lebanon
|
TN
|
37090
|
279
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Opry Mills
|
458 Opry Mills Drive
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
37214.
|
152
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
1645 Parkway
|
Sevierville
|
TN
|
37862
|
18
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Allen Premium Outlets
|
820 West Stacy Rd.
|
Allen
|
TX
|
75013
|
13
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
|
7051 S. Desert Blvd.
|
Canutillo
|
TX
|
79835
|
150
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Houston Premium Outlets
|
29300 Hempstead Rd.
|
Cypress
|
TX
|
77433
|
151
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlets
|
15825 North Freeway
|
Ft Worth
|
TX
|
76177
|
191
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Grand Prairie Premium Outlets
|
2950 West Interstate 20
|
Grand Prairie
|
TX
|
75052
|
158
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
|
1600 Water Street
|
Laredo
|
TX
|
78040
|
304
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets at Corups Christi Bay
|
500 North IH-69
|
Robstown
|
TX
|
78380
|
184
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Round Rock Premium Outlets
|
4401 N. IH-35
|
Round Rock
|
TX
|
78664
|
87
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
4015 IH-35 South
|
San Marcos
|
TX
|
78666
|
111
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
301 Tanger Dr.
|
Terrell
|
TX
|
75160
|
197
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center at Texas City
|
5885 Gulf Freeway
|
Texas City
|
TX
|
77539
|
77
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Tanger Outlet Center
|
6699 N Landmark Dr.
|
Park City
|
UT
|
84098
|
84
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Shoppes at Zion
|
250 N. Red Cliff Dr.
|
St. George
|
UT
|
84790
|
5
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Williamsburg Premium Outlets
|
5699-54 Richmond Road
|
Williamsburg
|
VA
|
23188
|
178
|
Kitchen Collection
|
The Essex Experience
|
21 Essex Way
|
Essex Junction
|
VT
|
05452
|
305
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Manchester Designer Outlets
|
58 Depot Street
|
Manchester Center
|
VT
|
05255
|
43
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Centralia Outlets
|
1330 Lum Rd.
|
Centralia
|
WA
|
98531
|
57
|
Kitchen Collection
|
North Bend Premium Outlets
|
461 South Fork Ave. SW.
|
North Bend
|
WA
|
98045
|
183
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Seattle Premium Outlets
|
10600 Quil Ceda Blvd
|
Tulalip
|
WA
|
98271
|
117
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlets at the Dells
|
210 Gasser Road
|
Baraboo
|
WI
|
53913
|
204
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Oakwood Mall
|
4800 Golf Rd.
|
Eau Claire
|
WI
|
54701
|
154
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Johnson Creek Premium Outlets
|
575 W. Linmar Lane
|
Johnson Creek
|
WI
|
53038
|
51
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh
|
3001 S. Washburn St.
|
Oshkosh
|
WI
|
54904
|
319
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
|
11211 120th Ave.
|
Pleasant Prairie
|
WI
|
53158
|
209
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Huntington Mall
|
1 Mall Rd.
|
Barboursville
|
WV
|
25504
|
202
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Meadowbrook Mall
|
2399 Meadowbrook Rd.
|
Bridgeport
|
WV
|
26330
|
809
|
Kitchen Collection
|
Grand Central Mall
|
264 Grand Central Avenue
|
Vienna
|
WV
|
26105
SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC
