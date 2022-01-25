Kitchen Magic, a Family-Owned Kitchen Remodeling Firm, Helps Reforest Nearly 5,000 Trees

"Reface. Replant. Rejoice," is the title of the remodeler's tree planting reforestation mission created in partnership with the NFF. The campaign begins with Kitchen Magic donating five trees on behalf of every customer to replenish a forest in need.

"We continue to receive positive feedback from our customers regarding the program," says John Lamberti, Director of Marketing, Kitchen Magic. He adds, "Millions of acres of trees are destroyed every year by logging, natural disasters, weather and deforestation".

For more than 42 years, Kitchen Magic has specialized in cabinet refacing, which uses 75% of a kitchen's existing material, making it a highly ecofriendly method to remodel a kitchen, creating a more sustainable alternative to a total cabinet replacement. The company product strategy focuses on USA Made and sustainable products whenever possible and are themselves a US Manufacturer, all contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. The cabinet refacing process requires less than one tree to remodel an entire kitchen.

THE STATE OF THE ENVIRONMENT

"The ongoing lumber shortage and increased tariffs on lumber continue to drive the importance of sustainable building and remodel practices," says Lamberti. "Sustainability has always been a pillar of our foundation, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to protecting the environment."

Due to climate change and wildfires, deforestation has been a challenge across the globe, construction projects can have a particularly large impact and costs present and additional challenge. For example, tariffs on Canadian softwoods were recently raised from 8.99% to 17%, doubling the tax on wood resources for remodeling and construction.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The firm sources a majority of its products and materials from US suppliers and uses 100 percent domestic North American wood sources. To learn more about Kitchen Magic's "Reface. Replant. Rejoice." mission, visit https://www.kitchenmagic.com/trees.

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and R.I. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide 8 times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

