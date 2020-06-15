Kitchen Magic Launches Elements, a Bath Remodel Operation that Streamlines the Design Process

Norman who serves as Director of Design and Product Innovation for Elements, and Kitchen Magic adds, "It's a complex equation, so we simplified the process, making it an enjoyable and exciting way to renovate a bathroom."

The Elements design collection satisfies a range of tastes and design sensibilities, by providing three unique bathroom concepts -- Earth, Coastal and Metropolitan.

Each concept is uniquely created by the company's creative team to incorporate bath fixtures, surface products, and shower systems. Customers may choose from a selection of luxury bath brands.

Elements offers homeowners the flexibility to personalize their project while maintaining the integrity of a cohesive room design. Whether gravitating towards Earth, Coastal or Metropolitan, customers choose either a free virtual or in-home design consultation and receive a personalized quote for their project.

"The decision to implement a bath design program was an easy one," says Brett Bacho, President, and CEO of Kitchen Magic. "One of the most frequent requests from our kitchen customers was "Can you please help us with our bath remodel?"

By extending our offerings from the heart of the home to the bath, we are providing homeowners with further means to attain their personal sanctuary and retreat, sums Bacho.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC: Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

