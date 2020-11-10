Kitchen Magic Teams with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley to Support Local Youth Mentorship Programs

The generosity of select Lehigh Valley companies and individuals will be celebrated during BIG Stories 2020 on Thursday, November 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year BIG Stories will be a virtual celebration dedicated to expressing gratitude for the many dedicated volunteers, donors, and partners who encourage and support furthering the potential of Lehigh Valley youth.

"We appreciate the value that positive role models can have on helping children succeed. It's been our experience over the years how the little things you do consistently every day, often add up to having the biggest impact," stated Renate Sprung, VP of Marketing, Kitchen Magic.

"BBBSLV is grateful for the partnership with Kitchen Magic around our signature BIG Stories event. Their sponsorship and generous donation of 10 tablets for mentees is truly appreciated. BBBSLV is committed to our Littles being competitive talent in an emerging workforce. Providing young people access to the tools they need is a key aspect of their future success, an important point that Kitchen Magic understands as well," states Susan Bartels, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley.

Join Kitchen Magic, BBBSLV stakeholders, and sponsors on Facebook and YouTube for a one-of-a-kind live-stream event to celebrate the magic behind the Big & Little mentoring matches. Kitchen Magic will be sharing a special intermission segment during the broadcast, which will be streamed on the Big Brothers Big Sisters Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/326vj3f and on their YouTube channel @BBBSLehighValley.

For more information about BIG Stories, visit the campaign page at https://www.giveffect.com/campaigns/13649-big-stories-2020-a-virtual-celebration. The BIG Stories event is free; however, supporters are welcome to donate.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC: Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as a top performer in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

