Kitchen Sinks Market Size to Grow by USD 533.96 Million | 34% of the market growth will originate from North America | Technavio

Kitchen Sinks Market: Market Dynamics

The growing global residential building construction market is one of the key drivers supporting the kitchen sinks market growth. Factors such as growing disposable income and rising urbanization have fueled the growth of the global residential construction market. As per report estimates, the global residential construction size will reach USD 7 trillion by 2023. Furthermore, the increasing number of house units and rental units are expected to further fuel the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

However, the continuous fluctuations in raw materials prices is one of the key factors anticipated to hinder the market growth. Changes in raw material prices will adversely affect the production cost of kitchen sinks. In addition, increments in the material costs will lead to a rise in production costs, which can inflate the price of kitchen sinks. Furthermore, high prices of materials lead to a reduction in sales, thus affecting the profit margins of vendors. Such factors can hamper the growth of the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.

Kitchen Sinks Market: End-user Landscape

The kitchen sinks market has been segmented by end-users into residential and commercial segments. The residential segment held the largest kitchen sinks market share in 2021. The segment is anticipated to continue accounting for the highest share during the projected period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the huge growth of residential sector in APAC and North America. There has been strong signs of residential construction industry recovery post-pandemic in the US. In addition, APAC also has a maximum number of developing economies. Furthermore, governments in revenue-generating economies including India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Nigeria are also investing in residential construction, which, further will influence the market positively.

Kitchen Sinks Market: Vendor Landscape

The kitchen sinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The kitchen sinks market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Covered with Their Key Offerings:

BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-strach brushed finish.

The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-strach brushed finish. Dornbracht AG and Co. KG: The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel.

The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel. Elkay Manufacturing Co.: the company offers sinks, faucets, foodservices fixtures, seating and design services, water coolers, drinking fountains, and rapid bottle filling stations.

the company offers sinks, faucets, foodservices fixtures, seating and design services, water coolers, drinking fountains, and rapid bottle filling stations. FRANKE Holding AG: The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sink and topmount sinks.

The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sink and topmount sinks. Moen Inc.: The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sinks and farmhouse sinks.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd.

JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

JULIEN Inc.

Kohler Co.

Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o.

Kraus USA Inc.

Inc. Fletcher Building Ltd.

Roca Sanitario SA

Ruvati

Schock GmbH

TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

Whitehaus Collection

Zuhne

Acrysil Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 533.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

