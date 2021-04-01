Kitchen Sinks Market to grow by $ 615.84 mn in 2021 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the kitchen sinks market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Growth in the use of dual sinks in the kitchen is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Growth in the use of dual sinks in the kitchen is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 615.84 mn .

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 615.84 mn .

American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Teka Group, and VIGO Industries, are some of the major market participants.

American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Teka Group, and VIGO Industries, are some of the major market participants.

The expanding global restaurant industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The expanding global restaurant industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The North America region will contribute to 33% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Teka Group, and VIGO Industries. are some of the major market participants. The expanding global restaurant industry will offer immense growth opportunities. The adoption of the omnichannel sales strategy by restaurant players has increased their overall sales. The growth in sales is expected to increase the demand for these sinks, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global kitchen sinks market size. However, high operational cost is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this kitchen sinks market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Kitchen Sinks Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The kitchen sinks market report covers the following areas:

Kitchen Sinks Market Size

Kitchen Sinks Market Trends

Kitchen Sinks Market Industry Analysis

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist kitchen sinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kitchen sinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kitchen sinks market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kitchen sinks market vendors

