Kitchen Staples Helpful for Heart Health

Decades of research shows that each 8-ounce serving of 100% orange juice, such as Florida Orange Juice, is packed with key nutrients and valuable plant compounds, which may play a beneficial role in helping lower blood pressure and other risk factors for heart disease. Consider these additional heart health benefits of 100% orange juice:

While many people associate vitamin C with its ability to help promote a healthy immune system, it's also been shown to support cardiovascular health. Orange juice is an excellent source of vitamin C providing more than 100% of the recommended daily value in an 8-ounce glass.

In several research studies, higher intakes of the flavonoids typically found in citrus were associated with reduced risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

In one 8-ounce serving, 100% orange juice provides 10% of the daily value of potassium, which is an electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance affecting blood pressure. Diets containing foods that are good sources of potassium and low in sodium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

Some studies found folate and vitamin B6, both water-soluble vitamins, may help protect against heart disease by lowering homocysteine levels in the blood, an amino acid believed to cause damage to the arteries and increase the risk of blood clots when elevated. One 8-ounce glass of orange juice contains 15% of the daily value of folate and 8% of the daily value of vitamin B6.

"Drinking Florida Orange Juice is not only delicious, it delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds," said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. "From helping to reduce hypertension to fighting inflammation, it is an excellent choice to include in a heart-healthy diet."

You can add the heart health benefits of 100% orange juice to your diet with the powerfully nutritious punch of Orange Juice Shrimp Quinoa Bowls, the perfect mixture of textures with tangy, spicy and sweet flavors. Or start the day strong with a Florida Sunshine Grapefruit Smoothie for a breakfast beverage that requires just a few minutes of prep and blending.

Find more heart healthy inspiration at floridacitrus.org.

Orange Juice Shrimp Quinoa Bowls

Servings: 2

2 cups water

1 cup quinoa

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

6 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon white miso

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bell pepper, diced

1 English cucumber, sliced into half moons

3 scallions, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

In pot, bring water to boil.

Add quinoa, reduce to simmer, cover and cook 15 minutes. Fluff with fork.

In bowl, whisk orange juice, hot sauce, honey, soy sauce, 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, lime juice and miso. Remove half and set aside.

Add shrimp to remaining half and marinate 15 minutes.

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add remaining oil.

Season shrimp with salt and pepper then add shrimp to wok and saute, cooking approximately 2 minutes per side until pink and cooked through.

Place 1/2 cup quinoa in bowl and top with bell pepper, cucumber, scallions, avocado and shrimp.

Drizzle with dressing that was set aside and garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Florida Sunshine Grapefruit Smoothie

Servings: 1

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1/2 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

In blender, blend orange juice, grapefruit juice, banana, yogurt and vanilla extract until smooth. Serve immediately.

