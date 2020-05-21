Kitchen Towel Market Outlook 2020-2030: Growth Deviations and Trends due to the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kitchen towel market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2019 to about $4.1 billion in 2020 as there is an increased awareness about hygiene and use of disposables due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.8 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the kitchen towel market in 2019.



Due to the growing lifestyle needs of the rising urban population, demand for high quality home and personal care products has grown exponentially. According to WHO, The global urban population is expected to grow approximately 1.84% per year between 2015 and 2020, 1.63% per year between 2020 and 2025, and 1.44% per year between 2025 and 2030. A rising urban population coupled with increasing disposable incomes is catalyzing the demand for personal care products such as kitchen towels. Moreover, their penetration in emerging markets is also increasing as a result of westernization and globalization.



Inflation in raw material prices is one of the major constraints for declining market growth. Many vendors use cellulose fiber to make paper-based towels, in the form of kraft pulp or fiber recycled from recycled waste paper. Market forces like demand and supply of raw materials affect costs which impact selling prices when combined with energy and transport costs.



Private labels offering low-cost manufacturing products that allow them to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. As a result, they have a superior market penetration that has been affecting the other vendors in the market. Private brands account for nearly 80% of the market in Western Europe. Accrol is the leading supplier to the private label market, which is growing at over 8% year on year. In 2019, kitchen towel private label share is 47% while branded share is 53%. Innovation and constant marketing within this market are of utmost importance. The emerging trends within this segment such as increased absorption, new prints, and environmentally friendly goods have been adopted by private labels.



Major players in the kitchen towel market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., Procter and Gamble Corporation, WEPA Professional GmbH, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US), Accrol Group Holdings Plc, Aldar Tissues, and Rodriquez Pty.



