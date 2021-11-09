Kitchen Utensils Market to Grow by USD 2.27 Billion from 2020-2025 |Rising Concerns toward Health and Hygiene will drive Market Growth | Technavio

The Kitchen Utensils Market is driven by rising concerns toward health and hygiene. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the growing number of restaurants. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Five Kitchen Utensils Companies:

Chasseur Australia

De Longhi S.p.A

Glen Dimplex Group

Guangdong Liwang Kitchenware Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kitchen Utensils Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchen Utensils Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchen Utensils Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for kitchen utensils in APAC. The growing number of restaurants will facilitate the kitchen utensils market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Kitchen Utensils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chasseur Australia, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong Liwang Kitchenware Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Rayware Ltd, TopTier Houseware Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Zhejiang Supor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

