KitchenAid Mixer Deals Cyber Monday 2019: Artisan Stand Mixer, Blender & KitchenAid Appliance Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Fuse are updating their list of the top KitchenAid small appliances and Professional (6 Qt) and Artisan (5 Qt) stand mixer deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best KitchenAid deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A KitchenAid mixer is a useful tool for making different kinds of dishes and baked goods, especially when making cookies. The KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan mixer is recommended for serious bakers as it comes with a 5 qt bowl and 59-point planetary mixing action. The KitchenAid KP26MIXER Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer has a 6 qt bowl and a powerful 575 watt motor.

Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.

Last year's Cyber Monday event was the largest online shopping day of all time in the US with an estimated $7.9 billion in sales.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse