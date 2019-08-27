Kitchfix is the best way to do Whole30 in Chicago this September!

"After sampling Kitchfix at a catered event, I knew I had to introduce them to the Whole30 community. Using squeaky-clean ingredients, impeccable sourcing, and inspired flavor profiles, Kitchfix brings delicious, satisfying Whole30 meals to your table, making a wholesome family dinner possible even on the busiest of weekdays." – Melissa Hartwig

The kitchen is bringing a new spin to a few classics like Teriyaki Salmon and Chicken Cordon Bleu, but there is no lack of imagination as you'll find Mojo Verde Pork with plantains and a unique take on Yellow Curry Chicken. Kitchfix is also serious about upping culinary collaborations with talent from the local restaurant scene. Be on the lookout for Chef Cleetus Friedman (City Provisions, Fountainhead, Theater by the Lake) who will be creating two new dishes with Kitchfix this September.

Lastly, don't miss out on limited time discounts and opportunities to save. The subscriber discount is 10% off the entire month! Learn more at: bit.ly/W30Subs. And keep an eye out for gift card giveaways in partnership with Whole30. Be sure to follow @kitchfix and @whole30approved to stay in the know.

