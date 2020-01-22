Kiwi automated checkout start-up IMAGR announces backing from global technology heavy-weight

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers are one step closer to skipping checkout queues forever with New Zealand technology start-up IMAGR raising USD$9.5m in its pre-series A funding round.

IMAGR is the creator of the SmartCart intelligent shopping trolley. Harnessing computer vision technology and AI, this queue-busting solution automates checkouts and payments for a frictionless shopping experience.

William Chomley, IMAGR CEO, says the funding was led by global industry giant Toshiba Tec Corporation.

"It's thrilling to be backed by an international point-of-sale leader like Toshiba Tec which owns 96 percent of the convenience market in Japan (FY2017 Shipment in Japan).

Its support of IMAGR shows we have the right technology in place to change how retail shopping is done across the world."

Masami Uchiyama, Toshiba Tec Senior Vice President, says they underwent a rigorous due diligence process before deciding to support IMAGR.

"We looked globally for the most promising automated checkout provider and settled on IMAGR as the most advanced technology of its kind."

"Its computer vision and AI technology is industry-leading, outperforming other AI retail systems we have seen, and the integration into existing stores is simple and scalable. We can't wait to see IMAGR change the retail industry in the 2020s."

The funding round was also backed by Sage Capital and Harald McPike, both existing IMAGR shareholders.

Chomley says: "We were overwhelmed with support during this capital raise, with an over subscription nearly doubling the amount we initially set out for."

Next year, IMAGR's SmartCarts will launch in Japan with H2O RETAILING CORPORATION and in New Zealand with Farro Fresh.

Chomley says the funding from the capital raise will benefit execution in the Japanese and New Zealand markets, as well further international expansion.

"Since starting up in 2017 we've experienced rapid expansion, as well as interest and commitment for our product. We've always had a simple goal: to make it easier for people around the world to shop. This funding will allow us to accelerate our plans, ensuring more people will be skipping queues by utilising our SmartCarts in 2020 and beyond."

About IMAGR

IMAGR is a retail technology start-up based in Auckland, New Zealand. It was founded in 2017 by William Chomley and the company has since gone from strength to strength.

IMAGR is the creator of the SmartCart, a checkout-less shopping experience which is made possible through computer vision technology. SmartCart's contain four cameras, coupled with the world's most powerful AI vision recognition system. As a result, SmartCart knows what a customer puts in, or removes from, their carts. Self-contained in a robust trolley which is visually indistinguishable from a regular shopping cart, the cameras examine, recognise and account for goods as they are added or removed.

About Toshiba Tec

The Toshiba Tec Group, the worldwide leading brand in the retail market aims to be a company that can continually provide the best solutions to customers, which include the retail, food and beverage industries, as well as logistics, manufacturing industries, and offices. Their Group conduct business operations in over 100 countries and regions.

Rather than continue as an extension of the past, they are actively striving to anticipate ever-changing market needs by looking at ways to enhance our creativity and adaptability, thereby enabling a swift response to these changes. By providing solutions that are one step ahead to all the customers, and endeavour to contribute to the realization of a better society.

SOURCE Imagr

