Kiwibot Launches Next-Generation Robot 4.0 in Partnership With Knight Foundation, Chick-Fil-A, and Announces Manufacturing Cooperation With Segway

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwibot, a robotic delivery service that has completed over 150,000 food deliveries with semi-autonomous robots, is announcing the launch of their next-generation Kiwibot 4.0. The robots are already cruising the streets of Santa Monica, and by the beginning of May 2021, for those who order through local Shopify-powered portals, the service will extend across Los Angeles, San Jose, Miami, Pittsburg, and Detroit.

A special keynote event will take place on April 13 at 9.00am (PST) to cover the robots' operational features and announce the partnerships with Segway, Knight Foundation, and Chick-fil-A and Shopify that have enabled Kiwibot to be at the forefront of reimagining the robotic delivery business and technology in dense urban areas.

This next-generation robot will use a whole new set of cameras, lights, speakers, and modular features to enhance robot-human interaction - it can even wink. These upgraded Level-3 autonomous devices are equipped with high-tech sensors to detect people, traffic lights, vehicles, and take decisions in path planning and obstacle avoidance. Additionally, they are supported remotely by trained human supervisors to cross streets and stop immediately to ensure safe operations, stated Kiwibot.

Whether ordering from local businesses, university campuses, airports, or malls, food can be requested via Shopify web portals, then Kiwibots will meet customers up to a mile away and serve with a smile. The average delivery takes 30 minutes and costs $1.99, and the robot won't be expecting a tip.

Felipe Chávez Cortés, the CEO and Co-Founder of Kiwibot, recognizes that the idea of a company planning to "deploy tens of thousands of adorable robots" sounds rather futuristic. He aspires to educate the general population during the keynote about integrating robots into communities so that food delivery is available for everyone at low costs.

During Kiwibot's trial-and-error piloting, the manufacturing partnership with Segway will improve the robot capabilities while the pilots with Chick-fil-A, a quick-service restaurant that has experienced a major increase in delivery demand over the last year, evaluated the impact of robots on customer experience.

The company is aiming to be the biggest robotic fleet in the world and build an ecosystem to serve college campuses. For Kiwibot, the pandemic has further proven that food delivery is no longer a luxury - it's a key part of thriving in an ever-changing world.

About the company

Kiwibot aims to revolutionize food delivery with semi-autonomous robots. Since 2017, it has completed over 150,000 food deliveries and built 400 robots. Kiwibot is on a mission to develop the world's largest robotic fleet, most convenient delivery service, and first ever internet of atoms.

