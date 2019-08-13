KIYATEC Announces Addition of Capital Health as Clinical Site in Trial to Predict GBM Patient-Specific Response to Cancer Drugs Prior to Treatment

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIYATEC, Inc. today announced that Capital Health has joined its U.S. clinical trial, 3D-PREDICT, to validate the company's test as a patient-specific predictor of response to cancer therapies in glioblastoma (GBM) and anaplastic astrocytoma (AA) patients. Capital Health is currently the only healthcare system in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York City region enrolling GBM patients in the study.

"Capital Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of our patients, while making the care we provide as personalized as possible. Taking part in this clinical trial underscores our mission to provide the best care, for each individual patient, at the earliest possible time," said Dr. Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology at Capital Health, and lead investigator of the study. "In oncology treatment, and especially for our patients with glioblastoma, being able to predict if a treatment will be successful has the potential to truly change patient care, particularly when time is of the essence."

3D-PREDICT is a prospective, open-label, multi-institutional, non-interventional study to validate KIYATEC's EV3D platform for clinical use and to investigate the impact on outcomes for cancer patients with both newly diagnosed and recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer and recurrent high-grade gliomas. KIYATEC's EV3D cell culture platform utilizes live cancer cells derived from surgical or biopsy tissue to create a patient specific in vivo-like tumor and immune microenvironment. The tumor and immune microenvironment are used to accurately model and assess responses from both investigational and approved cancer therapies. The study is anticipated to continue through 2020. Details on the trial can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03561207.

"The continued growth of patient enrollment with the addition of Capital Health is a true testament to the value that oncology clinical teams realize in being able to better determine a viable treatment path for their patients at the earliest possible time," said Matthew Gevaert, CEO of KIYATEC. "We are realizing tremendous momentum, both with our ongoing clinical trial as well as recent publication of the positive results of our ovarian cancer study in the Nature journal Scientific Reports. This is a truly exciting time in the company's growth as we continue on our path to provide a more personalized cancer treatment experience for patients."

About KIYATEC, Inc.

KIYATEC leverages its proprietary ex vivo 3D cell culture technology platforms to accurately model and predict response to approved and investigational cancer drugs targeting a spectrum of solid tumors. The company's Clinical Services business is currently engaged in the validation of clinical assays as well as investigator-initiated studies in ovarian cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma and rare tumors, in its CLIA-certified laboratory. The company's Drug Development Services business works in partnership with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by DNV GL – Healthcare, and a four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence.

The Center for Neuro-Oncology, part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and Capital Health Cancer Center, is a referral center for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer involving the brain and spine. The Center is housed in state-of-the-art facilities where patients have access to an experienced and caring team of physicians, nurses and staff who work closely with referring physicians to facilitate rapid and thorough evaluations and recommendations for patients and their families. In addition to providing advanced neuro-oncologic and neuroscience care, the Center participates in clinical trials to develop better ways to fight cancer. To learn more, visit capitalneuro.org.

