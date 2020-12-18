KJC Law Group, A.P.C. And M.R. Parker Law, P.C. File Lawsuit Against A New York-Based Law Firm For Alleged Misuse Of Its Client's Photograph And Information

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJC Law Group, A.P.C. and M.R. Parker Law, P.C. have filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Luo & Associates Law Group, P.C. d/b/a GoH1B Dream Legal Group. The lawsuit alleges that GoH1B, which specializes in assisting international clients obtain visas, wrongfully used Plaintiff's picture and likeness without Plaintiff's knowledge or permission to advertise its visa services. Plaintiff's lawsuit alleges GoH1B featured Plaintiff prominently on its website for over one year, falsely stating GoH1B helped him expedite his application, and that his visa was approved within 15 days. However, and as his lawsuit alleges, Plaintiff's visa was denied within months, and despite the denial, GoH1B posted Plaintiff's photo on its website, and promoted him as a "client success" story, including by creating a fake description of the result it achieved for him.

Case # is 20STCV45178

For More Information

For more details about the case or a copy of the complaint, please contact either Kevin Cole ([email protected]) or Michael Parker ([email protected]), co-lead counsel in this case.

SOURCE KJC Law Group, A.P.C.