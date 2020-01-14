KJK Files Landmark Lawsuit on Behalf of NOCO to Protect E-Commerce, Sellers and Consumers From Foreign Actors Manipulating the Amazon Marketplace

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohrman Jackson & Krantz (KJK) has filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit on behalf of The NOCO Company (NOCO) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against multiple foreign actors operating on the Amazon Marketplace. The lawsuit alleges manipulation of the "Amazon's Choice" badge, fake product reviews and ratings, and utilization of click farms, among other alleged actions that deceive American consumers while harming NOCO and other brands.

The complaint seeks injunctive relief and damages for foreign actors' manipulation of the Amazon Marketplace. Detailed analytical data within the complaint shows manipulation of Amazon's algorithms and marketplace.

The defendants include third-party service providers that assist in market manipulation through false product reviews and ratings, as alleged in the complaint. The complaint outlines scenarios in which both positive and negative fake reviews are used to deceive U.S. consumers. The complaint also highlights the use of click farms to drive up advertising budgets, using dummy accounts to create product safety takedowns and providing Amazon with fraudulent safety certifications.

KJK urges any other companies that have been harmed by the same misconduct to contact KJK Managing Partner Jon Pinney at 216.736.7260 or jjp@kjk.com.

