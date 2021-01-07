KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced webcasts for upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 – 19th Annual J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum at 1 p.m. PT

– 19th Annual J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum at Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 – Goldman Sachs Tech and Internet Conference at 10:10 a.m. PT

– Goldman Sachs Tech and Internet Conference at Monday, Mar. 1, 2021 – Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at 9:30 a.m. PT

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/ and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

SOURCE KLA Corporation