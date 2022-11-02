KLA Corporation Announces Robert Calderoni as New Chair of the Board

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Calderoni as chair effective immediately. Calderoni will succeed Edward "Ned" Barnholt whose term has ended, having served as Board Chair since 2006.

Calderoni has held a seat on the KLA Board as an independent director since 2007. A highly respected leader, he has more than 30 years of executive experience in the technology industry. Calderoni was most recently the interim president and chief executive officer at Citrix Systems prior to its acquisition in September 2022. Previous roles have included chief executive officer at Ariba, Inc., president of SAP AG's cloud business, and chief financial officer of Avery Dennison. Earlier in his career, he held senior financial roles at Apple and IBM.

"I feel extremely privileged to take on this role and contribute to shaping KLA's future," said Calderoni. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside fellow Board members and the executive team to support and drive KLA's long-standing leadership in the global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry and help continue to deliver sustainable profitability and long-term value to stakeholders."

"We are thrilled that Bob is stepping in to lead KLA's Board of Directors," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "A highly regarded corporate leader with global operational perspective, Bob's deep understanding of the technology ecosystem has been invaluable during his tenure as a KLA board member and will be instrumental in advancing our strategic goals."

"On behalf of the management team and employees, I want to thank Ned for his leadership as chair," said Wallace. "Ned has led this Board and executive management team through challenging times to record revenue and profits, and he leaves us with a strong foundation for continued growth."

