KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $78 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $0.50 on revenues of $1.42 billion.

"KLA delivered solid results in the March quarter, demonstrating strong demand for KLA's products and services coupled with exceptional execution across our global operations, while facing the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "KLA's performance in the March quarter highlights how the KLA operating model provides a strong and resilient framework for us to predictably deliver on our commitments and support our customers. KLA is performing well under extraordinary conditions. In this environment, our first priority is to preserve and protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, while we maintain our long-term strategy and operate in a way that preserves our flexibility to deliver the essential products and services our customers both demand and require."

GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2020 Q2 FY 2020 Q3 FY 2019 Revenues $1,424 million $1,509 million $1,097 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $78 million $381 million $193 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $0.50 $2.40 $1.23







Non-GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2020 Q2 FY 2020 Q3 FY 2019 Net Income Attributable to KLA $389 million $422 million $283 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $2.47 $2.66 $1.80

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, goodwill impairment, restructuring, severance and other charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2020 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the industry outlook on growth, are subject to risks and uncertainties. For the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, please refer to KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,634,531



$ 1,739,385

Accounts receivable, net 1,119,263



990,113

Inventories 1,264,130



1,262,500

Other current assets 300,541



323,077

Land, property and equipment, net 497,743



448,799

Goodwill 2,043,129



2,211,858

Deferred income taxes, non-current 207,958



206,141

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,437,844



1,560,670

Other non-current assets 340,807



265,973

Total assets $ 8,845,946



$ 9,008,516

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 243,234



$ 202,416

Deferred system revenue 336,383



282,348

Deferred service revenue 214,238



206,669

Current portion of long-term debt —



249,999

Other current liabilities 859,419



827,054

Total current liabilities 1,653,274



1,768,486

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,443,937



3,173,383

Deferred tax liabilities 647,220



702,285

Deferred service revenue 100,375



98,772

Other non-current liabilities 675,944



587,897

Total liabilities 6,520,750



6,330,823

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,019,071



2,017,312

Retained earnings 376,656



714,825

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (88,294)



(73,029)

Total KLA stockholders' equity 2,307,433



2,659,108

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 17,763



18,585

Total stockholders' equity 2,325,196



2,677,693

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,845,946



$ 9,008,516



KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Product $ 1,051,096



$ 793,224



$ 3,253,621



$ 2,474,652

Service 372,868



304,087



1,093,210



835,817

Total revenues 1,423,964



1,097,311



4,346,831



3,310,469

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 590,158



486,945



1,828,017



1,276,592

Research and development 215,433



184,887



646,764



504,320

Selling, general and administrative 185,760



182,184



566,358



409,084

Goodwill impairment 256,649



—



256,649



—

Interest expense 39,231



31,187



120,053



84,087

Loss on extinguishment of debt 22,538



—



22,538



—

Other expense (income), net (1,004)



(9,282)



(5,190)



(28,535)

Income before income taxes 115,199



221,390



911,642



1,064,921

Provision for income taxes 37,190



28,745



106,932



107,232

Net income 78,009



192,645



804,710



957,689

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (443)



(83)



(822)



(83)

Net income attributable to KLA $ 78,452



$ 192,728



$ 805,532



$ 957,772

Net income per share attributable to KLA:













Basic $ 0.50



$ 1.23



$ 5.12



$ 6.20

Diluted $ 0.50



$ 1.23



$ 5.08



$ 6.17

Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 156,067



156,349



157,356



154,561

Diluted 157,172



157,182



158,586



155,310



KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 78,009



$ 192,645

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 81,990



73,445

Loss on extinguishment of debt 22,538



—

Goodwill impairment 256,649



—

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other (5,950)



73

Stock-based compensation expense 31,270



34,193

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 73,103



(72,796)

Inventories (11,640)



(1,893)

Other assets (23,899)



(3,068)

Accounts payable (12,904)



(590)

Deferred system revenue 89,280



32,105

Deferred service revenue 10,691



(15,371)

Other liabilities (125,591)



(75,149)

Settlement of treasury lock agreement (21,518)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 442,028



163,594

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of non-marketable securities —



(630)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70)



(1,806,496)

Capital expenditures (43,445)



(25,956)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (156,173)



—

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 69,034



40,920

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 133,819



60,298

Purchases of trading securities (46,784)



(30,328)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 45,407



27,289

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 1,788



(1,734,903)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 742,004



1,186,263

Proceeds from revolving credit facility —



900,000

Repayment of debt (721,033)



(902,474)

Common stock repurchases (315,995)



(200,029)

Payment of dividends to stockholders (133,327)



(113,581)

Issuance of common stock 672



—

Tax withholding payments related to equity awards (4,958)



(381)

Payment of contingent consideration payable —



(513)

Net cash used in financing activities (432,637)



869,285

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,868)



205

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,311



(701,819)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 939,864



1,793,982

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 946,175



$ 1,092,163

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 91,972



$ 51,885

Interest paid $ 35,176



$ 3,856

Non-cash activities:





Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Orbotech Ltd. - financing activities $ —



$ 1,330,786

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ 303



$ 6,740

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 1,388



$ 6,494

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ —



$ 5,988

Accrued debt issuance costs - financing activities $ 193



$ 2,530

Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 17,137



$ 6,370



KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31, ( In thousands ) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 1,177,777



$ 914,305



$ 3,588,839



$ 3,078,277

Specialty Semiconductor Process(1) 85,083



84,388



229,328



84,388

PCB, Display and Component Inspection(1) 160,411



98,462



525,242



148,187

Other(1) 469



151



3,217



151

Total revenues for reportable segments 1,423,740



1,097,306



4,346,626



3,311,003

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates 224



5



205



(534)

Total revenues $ 1,423,964



$ 1,097,311



$ 4,346,831



$ 3,310,469



_________ (1) Revenues in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 include the results of Orbotech business acquired on Feb. 20, 2019.

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

March 31,

2019 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 78,452



$ 380,555



$ 192,728



$ 805,532



$ 957,772

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 55,022



60,393



103,755



188,778



113,587



Restructuring, severance and other charges b 5,432



2,786



—



8,218



—



Goodwill impairment c 256,649



—



—



256,649



—



Loss on extinguishment of debt d 22,538



—



—



22,538



—



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments e (23,604)



(21,505)



(21,127)



(67,375)



(21,713)



Discrete tax items f (5,551)



—



7,482



(5,551)



(10,389)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 388,938



$ 422,229



$ 282,838



$ 1,208,789



$ 1,039,257

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 0.50



$ 2.40



$ 1.23



$ 5.08



$ 6.17

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 2.47



$ 2.66



$ 1.80



$ 7.62



$ 6.69

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

157,172



158,620



157,182



158,586



155,310



Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



Acquisition - Related Charges

Restructuring, Severance and Other Charges

Goodwill Impairment

Debt Extinguishment Loss

Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended March 31, 2020

















Costs of revenues $ 36,850



$ 483



$ —



$ —



$ 37,333

Research and development —



685



—



—



685

Selling, general and administrative 18,172



4,264



—



—



22,436

Goodwill impairment —



—



256,649



—



256,649

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



22,538



22,538

Total in three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 55,022



$ 5,432



$ 256,649



$ 22,538



$ 339,641

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

















Costs of revenues $ 40,590



$ 831



$ —



$ —



$ 41,421

Research and development —



802



—



—



802

Selling, general and administrative 19,803



1,153



—



—



20,956

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 60,393



$ 2,786



$ —



$ —



$ 63,179

Three months ended March 31, 2019

















Costs of revenues $ 47,659



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 47,659

Research and development 3,328



—



—



—



3,328

Selling, general and administrative 52,768



—



—



—



52,768

Total in three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 103,755



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 103,755



To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly-acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods. c. Goodwill impairment includes non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the impairment charge as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. d. Loss on extinguishment of debt includes a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude this loss as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability, and excluding this loss helps investors compare our operating results with our results in prior periods as well as with performance of other companies. e. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income. f. Discrete tax items in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 include a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business. Discrete tax items in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 include tax impacts of and the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act (the "Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

