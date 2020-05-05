KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

- Record shipments for the quarter driven by record demand in our Semiconductor Process Control segment;

- Quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion finished at the midpoint of original guidance, and featured record quarterly Service revenue;

- GAAP EPS was $0.50, and non-GAAP EPS finished above the midpoint of the range of guidance at $2.47. GAAP EPS was impacted by a $256.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to our acquisition of Orbotech, or $1.63 per share after taxes.

MILPITAS, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $78 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $0.50 on revenues of $1.42 billion.

"KLA delivered solid results in the March quarter, demonstrating strong demand for KLA's products and services coupled with exceptional execution across our global operations, while facing the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "KLA's performance in the March quarter highlights how the KLA operating model provides a strong and resilient framework for us to predictably deliver on our commitments and support our customers. KLA is performing well under extraordinary conditions. In this environment, our first priority is to preserve and protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, while we maintain our long-term strategy and operate in a way that preserves our flexibility to deliver the essential products and services our customers both demand and require."

GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2020

Q2 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2019

Revenues

$1,424 million

$1,509 million

$1,097 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$78 million

$381 million

$193 million

Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$0.50

$2.40

$1.23




Non-GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2020

Q2 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2019

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$389 million

$422 million

$283 million

Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$2.47

$2.66

$1.80

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, goodwill impairment, restructuring, severance and other charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2020 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the industry outlook on growth, are subject to risks and uncertainties. For the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, please refer to KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation


Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets






(In thousands)

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

ASSETS


Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

1,634,531

$

1,739,385

Accounts receivable, net

1,119,263

990,113

Inventories

1,264,130

1,262,500

Other current assets

300,541

323,077

Land, property and equipment, net

497,743

448,799

Goodwill

2,043,129

2,211,858

Deferred income taxes, non-current

207,958

206,141

Purchased intangible assets, net

1,437,844

1,560,670

Other non-current assets

340,807

265,973

Total assets

$

8,845,946

$

9,008,516

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

243,234

$

202,416

Deferred system revenue

336,383

282,348

Deferred service revenue

214,238

206,669

Current portion of long-term debt



249,999

Other current liabilities

859,419

827,054

Total current liabilities

1,653,274

1,768,486

Non-current liabilities:


Long-term debt

3,443,937

3,173,383

Deferred tax liabilities

647,220

702,285

Deferred service revenue

100,375

98,772

Other non-current liabilities

675,944

587,897

Total liabilities

6,520,750

6,330,823

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,019,071

2,017,312

Retained earnings

376,656

714,825

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(88,294)

(73,029)

Total KLA stockholders' equity

2,307,433

2,659,108

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary

17,763

18,585

Total stockholders' equity

2,325,196

2,677,693

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,845,946

$

9,008,516

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:






Product

$

1,051,096

$

793,224

$

3,253,621

$

2,474,652

Service

372,868

304,087

1,093,210

835,817

Total revenues

1,423,964

1,097,311

4,346,831

3,310,469

Costs and expenses:






Costs of revenues

590,158

486,945

1,828,017

1,276,592

Research and development

215,433

184,887

646,764

504,320

Selling, general and administrative

185,760

182,184

566,358

409,084

Goodwill impairment

256,649



256,649


Interest expense

39,231

31,187

120,053

84,087

Loss on extinguishment of debt

22,538



22,538


Other expense (income), net

(1,004)

(9,282)

(5,190)

(28,535)

Income before income taxes

115,199

221,390

911,642

1,064,921

Provision for income taxes

37,190

28,745

106,932

107,232

Net income

78,009

192,645

804,710

957,689

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(443)

(83)

(822)

(83)

Net income attributable to KLA

$

78,452

$

192,728

$

805,532

$

957,772

Net income per share attributable to KLA:






Basic

$

0.50

$

1.23

$

5.12

$

6.20

Diluted

$

0.50

$

1.23

$

5.08

$

6.17

Weighted-average number of shares:






Basic

156,067

156,349

157,356

154,561

Diluted

157,172

157,182

158,586

155,310

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows


Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

78,009

$

192,645

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

81,990

73,445

Loss on extinguishment of debt

22,538


Goodwill impairment

256,649


(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other

(5,950)

73

Stock-based compensation expense

31,270

34,193

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

73,103

(72,796)

Inventories

(11,640)

(1,893)

Other assets

(23,899)

(3,068)

Accounts payable

(12,904)

(590)

Deferred system revenue

89,280

32,105

Deferred service revenue

10,691

(15,371)

Other liabilities

(125,591)

(75,149)

Settlement of treasury lock agreement

(21,518)


Net cash provided by operating activities

442,028

163,594

Cash flows from investing activities:


Acquisition of non-marketable securities



(630)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(70)

(1,806,496)

Capital expenditures

(43,445)

(25,956)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(156,173)


Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

69,034

40,920

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

133,819

60,298

Purchases of trading securities

(46,784)

(30,328)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

45,407

27,289

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

1,788

(1,734,903)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs

742,004

1,186,263

Proceeds from revolving credit facility



900,000

Repayment of debt

(721,033)

(902,474)

Common stock repurchases

(315,995)

(200,029)

Payment of dividends to stockholders

(133,327)

(113,581)

Issuance of common stock

672


Tax withholding payments related to equity awards

(4,958)

(381)

Payment of contingent consideration payable



(513)

Net cash used in financing activities

(432,637)

869,285

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,868)

205

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,311

(701,819)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

939,864

1,793,982

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

946,175

$

1,092,163

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:


Income taxes paid

$

91,972

$

51,885

Interest paid

$

35,176

$

3,856

Non-cash activities:


Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Orbotech Ltd. - financing activities

$



$

1,330,786

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities

$

303

$

6,740

Dividends payable - financing activities

$

1,388

$

6,494

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$



$

5,988

Accrued debt issuance costs - financing activities

$

193

$

2,530

Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$

17,137

$

6,370

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:


Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:






Semiconductor Process Control

$

1,177,777

$

914,305

$

3,588,839

$

3,078,277

Specialty Semiconductor Process(1)

85,083

84,388

229,328

84,388

PCB, Display and Component Inspection(1)

160,411

98,462

525,242

148,187

Other(1)

469

151

3,217

151

Total revenues for reportable segments

1,423,740

1,097,306

4,346,626

3,311,003

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates

224

5

205

(534)

Total revenues

$

1,423,964

$

1,097,311

$

4,346,831

$

3,310,469

_________

(1)

Revenues in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 include the results of Orbotech business acquired on Feb. 20, 2019.

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,
2020

Dec. 31,
2019

March 31,
2019

March 31,
2020

March 31,
2019

GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$

78,452

$

380,555

$

192,728

$

805,532

$

957,772

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:










Acquisition-related charges

a

55,022

60,393

103,755

188,778

113,587

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

5,432

2,786



8,218



Goodwill impairment

c

256,649





256,649



Loss on extinguishment of debt

d

22,538





22,538



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(23,604)

(21,505)

(21,127)

(67,375)

(21,713)

Discrete tax items

f

(5,551)



7,482

(5,551)

(10,389)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$

388,938

$

422,229

$

282,838

$

1,208,789

$

1,039,257

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to KLA

$

0.50

$

2.40

$

1.23

$

5.08

$

6.17

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$

2.47

$

2.66

$

1.80

$

7.62

$

6.69

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

157,172

158,620

157,182

158,586

155,310

Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations


Acquisition - Related Charges

Restructuring, Severance and Other Charges

Goodwill Impairment

Debt Extinguishment Loss

Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP Adjustments

Three months ended March 31, 2020








Costs of revenues

$

36,850

$

483

$



$



$

37,333

Research and development



685





685

Selling, general and administrative

18,172

4,264





22,436

Goodwill impairment





256,649



256,649

Loss on extinguishment of debt







22,538

22,538

Total in three months ended March 31, 2020

$

55,022

$

5,432

$

256,649

$

22,538

$

339,641

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019








Costs of revenues

$

40,590

$

831

$



$



$

41,421

Research and development



802





802

Selling, general and administrative

19,803

1,153





20,956

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

$

60,393

$

2,786

$



$



$

63,179

Three months ended March 31, 2019








Costs of revenues

$

47,659

$



$



$



$

47,659

Research and development

3,328







3,328

Selling, general and administrative

52,768







52,768

Total in three months ended March 31, 2019

$

103,755

$



$



$



$

103,755

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

a.

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly-acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

b.

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods.

c.

Goodwill impairment includes non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the impairment charge as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

d.

Loss on extinguishment of debt includes a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude this loss as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability, and excluding this loss helps investors compare our operating results with our results in prior periods as well as with performance of other companies.

e.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

f.

Discrete tax items in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 include a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business. Discrete tax items in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 include tax impacts of and the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act (the "Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

