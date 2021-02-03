KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
- Total revenues were $1.65 billion, finishing near the high-end of guidance;
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $2.94, and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $3.24, each also finishing above the mid-point of guidance;
- Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were both records at $561.1 million and $501.9 million, respectively;
- Capital return was $317.1 million with $139.6 million in dividends and $177.5 million in share repurchases
Feb 03, 2021, 16:05 ET
MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Dec. 31, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $457 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.94 on revenue of $1.65 billion.
Link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg
"Our results for the December quarter and calendar 2020 demonstrate continued strong demand from customers, exceptional execution by our global teams, and the enduring strength and resiliency of our KLA operating model in guiding our strategic objectives," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In the December quarter we also generated record free cash flow while continuing our commitment to capital returns to our shareholders."
|
GAAP Results
|
Q2 FY 2021
|
Q1 FY 2021
|
Q2 FY 2020
|
Total revenue
|
$1,651 million
|
$1,539 million
|
$1,509 million
|
Net Income Attributable to KLA
|
$457 million
|
$421 million
|
$381 million
|
Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
|
$2.94
|
$2.69
|
$2.40
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Q2 FY 2021
|
Q1 FY 2021
|
Q2 FY 2020
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to KLA
|
$504 million
|
$475 million
|
$422 million
|
Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
|
$3.24
|
$3.03
|
$2.66
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in March:
- Total revenue between $1,665 million to $1,815 million
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $2.98 to $3.66
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $3.23 to $3.91
For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.
About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our total revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP EPS attributable to KLA for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, and growth of our Services business in 2020, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, include risks related to customer cancellations or push outs, our ability to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new laws, regulations or orders that limit our ability to sell products to customers or to service products previously sold to customers and other risk factors included in KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.
|
KLA Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
$
|
2,296,530
|
$
|
1,980,472
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,219,189
|
1,107,413
|
Inventories
|
1,420,618
|
1,310,985
|
Other current assets
|
286,617
|
324,675
|
Land, property and equipment, net
|
594,185
|
519,824
|
Goodwill
|
2,045,445
|
2,045,402
|
Deferred income taxes, non-current
|
258,734
|
236,797
|
Purchased intangible assets, net
|
1,289,843
|
1,391,413
|
Other non-current assets
|
403,483
|
362,979
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,814,644
|
$
|
9,279,960
|
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
262,496
|
$
|
264,280
|
Deferred system revenue
|
274,642
|
336,237
|
Deferred service revenue
|
239,618
|
233,493
|
Short-term debt
|
20,000
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,223,356
|
865,776
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,020,112
|
1,699,786
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
3,441,465
|
3,469,670
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
646,028
|
660,885
|
Deferred service revenue
|
88,769
|
96,325
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
667,964
|
672,284
|
Total liabilities
|
6,864,338
|
6,598,950
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock and capital in excess of par value
|
2,104,190
|
2,090,268
|
Retained earnings
|
903,696
|
654,930
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(72,704)
|
(79,774)
|
Total KLA stockholders' equity
|
2,935,182
|
2,665,424
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|
15,124
|
15,586
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,950,306
|
2,681,010
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
9,814,644
|
$
|
9,279,960
|
KLA Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
Six Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Product
|
$
|
1,238,023
|
$
|
1,144,550
|
$
|
2,383,518
|
$
|
2,202,525
|
Service
|
412,847
|
364,903
|
805,972
|
720,342
|
Total revenues
|
1,650,870
|
1,509,453
|
3,189,490
|
2,922,867
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Costs of revenues
|
669,733
|
633,618
|
1,290,295
|
1,237,859
|
Research and development
|
229,064
|
220,751
|
448,102
|
431,331
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
181,909
|
192,253
|
354,540
|
380,598
|
Interest expense
|
38,880
|
40,472
|
78,266
|
80,822
|
Other expense (income), net
|
3,882
|
(2,568)
|
7,079
|
(4,186)
|
Income before income taxes
|
527,402
|
424,927
|
1,011,208
|
796,443
|
Provision for income taxes
|
70,419
|
44,622
|
134,083
|
69,742
|
Net income
|
456,983
|
380,305
|
877,125
|
726,701
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(268)
|
(250)
|
(693)
|
(379)
|
Net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
457,251
|
$
|
380,555
|
$
|
877,818
|
$
|
727,080
|
Net income per share attributable to KLA:
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.96
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
5.67
|
$
|
4.60
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.94
|
$
|
2.40
|
$
|
5.62
|
$
|
4.56
|
Weighted-average number of shares:
|
Basic
|
154,273
|
157,290
|
154,777
|
157,994
|
Diluted
|
155,560
|
158,620
|
156,057
|
159,314
|
KLA Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
456,983
|
$
|
380,305
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
84,257
|
88,534
|
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
(5,663)
|
(5,550)
|
Asset impairment charges
|
—
|
100
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
26,827
|
26,789
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(190,189)
|
(126,682)
|
Inventories
|
(26,215)
|
(1,477)
|
Other assets
|
(56,390)
|
3,558
|
Accounts payable
|
8,039
|
35,258
|
Deferred system revenue
|
21,038
|
(30,412)
|
Deferred service revenue
|
2,215
|
1,220
|
Other liabilities
|
240,179
|
16,088
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
561,081
|
387,731
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
741
|
—
|
Capital expenditures
|
(59,144)
|
(34,874)
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
(260,227)
|
(144,715)
|
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
|
57,563
|
10,287
|
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities
|
163,492
|
158,699
|
Purchases of trading securities
|
(16,741)
|
(12,852)
|
Proceeds from sale of trading securities
|
18,424
|
15,307
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(95,892)
|
(8,148)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs
|
40,343
|
—
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
—
|
250,000
|
Repayment of debt
|
—
|
(275,000)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
(177,492)
|
(284,593)
|
Payment of dividends to stockholders
|
(139,584)
|
(134,696)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
26,356
|
24,499
|
Tax withholding payments related to equity awards
|
(11,000)
|
(12,237)
|
Payment of contingent consideration payable
|
—
|
(3)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(261,377)
|
(432,030)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
11,834
|
3,963
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
215,646
|
(48,484)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,215,820
|
988,348
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,431,466
|
$
|
939,864
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
59,764
|
$
|
50,884
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
36,925
|
$
|
53,140
|
Non-cash activities:
|
Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities
|
$
|
25,987
|
$
|
13,755
|
Contingent consideration payable - financing activities
|
$
|
(5,761)
|
$
|
(3,540)
|
Dividends payable - financing activities
|
$
|
812
|
$
|
1,638
|
Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities
|
$
|
6,000
|
$
|
4,000
|
KLA Corporation
|
The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
Six Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Semiconductor Process Control
|
$
|
1,380,184
|
$
|
1,247,430
|
$
|
2,648,138
|
$
|
2,411,062
|
Specialty Semiconductor Process
|
90,587
|
75,106
|
179,540
|
144,245
|
PCB, Display and Component Inspection
|
179,267
|
186,279
|
360,444
|
364,831
|
Other
|
449
|
517
|
590
|
2,748
|
Total revenues for reportable segments
|
1,650,487
|
1,509,332
|
3,188,712
|
2,922,886
|
Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates
|
383
|
121
|
778
|
(19)
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
1,650,870
|
$
|
1,509,453
|
$
|
3,189,490
|
$
|
2,922,867
|
KLA Corporation
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
GAAP net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
457,251
|
$
|
420,567
|
$
|
380,555
|
$
|
877,818
|
$
|
727,080
|
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
53,099
|
50,475
|
60,393
|
103,574
|
133,756
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges
|
b
|
3,960
|
3,253
|
2,786
|
7,213
|
2,786
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
c
|
(17,552)
|
(17,013)
|
(21,505)
|
(34,565)
|
(43,771)
|
Discrete tax items
|
d
|
7,381
|
17,487
|
—
|
24,868
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
504,139
|
$
|
474,769
|
$
|
422,229
|
$
|
978,908
|
$
|
819,851
|
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$
|
2.94
|
$
|
2.69
|
$
|
2.40
|
$
|
5.62
|
$
|
4.56
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
3.03
|
$
|
2.66
|
$
|
6.27
|
$
|
5.15
|
Shares used in diluted shares calculation
|
155,560
|
156,442
|
158,620
|
156,057
|
159,314
|
Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
In thousands
|
Acquisition - Related
|
Restructuring,
|
Total pre-tax
|
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
38,738
|
$
|
765
|
$
|
39,503
|
Research and development
|
—
|
1,432
|
1,432
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
14,361
|
2,450
|
16,811
|
Other expense (income), net
|
—
|
(687)
|
(687)
|
Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$
|
53,099
|
$
|
3,960
|
$
|
57,059
|
Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
37,040
|
$
|
636
|
$
|
37,676
|
Research and development
|
—
|
923
|
923
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
13,435
|
1,933
|
15,368
|
Other expense (income), net
|
—
|
(239)
|
(239)
|
Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2020
|
$
|
50,475
|
$
|
3,253
|
$
|
53,728
|
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
40,590
|
$
|
831
|
$
|
41,421
|
Research and development
|
—
|
802
|
802
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
19,803
|
1,153
|
20,956
|
Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
$
|
60,393
|
$
|
2,786
|
$
|
63,179
|
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
561,081
|
$
|
387,731
|
Capital expenditures
|
(59,144)
|
(34,874)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
501,937
|
$
|
352,857
|
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
Three Months Ending March 31, 2021
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Low
|
High
|
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$2.98
|
$3.66
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges
|
b
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
c
|
(0.11)
|
(0.11)
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$3.23
|
$3.91
|
Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation
|
155.2
|
155.2
The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:
|
a.
|
Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented.
|
b.
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.
|
c.
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.
|
d.
|
Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as tax expense from a restructuring. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 are the aggregate of the aforementioned discrete tax items.
SOURCE KLA Corporation