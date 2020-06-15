KLA Foundation Commits $1 Million to Combat Racial Inequality

MILPITAS, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the KLA Foundation is dedicating $1 million to national and local initiatives which focus on addressing and improving systemic racial inequality. The Foundation will grant $250,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and another $250,000 towards organizations focused on wellness in the Black community. The remaining $500,000 will support important initiatives in the locations where KLA employees live and work, to help drive long-term change and eradicate race-based violence and injustice.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"It is becoming increasingly important that companies take a more prominent, active position in helping address and remedy racial and societal inequalities and injustice," said Rick Wallace, KLA CEO. "This is the time to commit resources, skills and leadership toward making a significant and lasting positive impact, together."

As part of KLA's long-held commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company works with its employees, partners and community organizations to ensure its values are translated into actions that drive meaningful change.

Established in 2000, the KLA Foundation supports a range of charitable initiatives with funding and volunteer opportunities. With a goal of improving lives where KLA employees work and live through grants, matching gifts for employee contributions and volunteerism, the Foundation strives to make a positive and lasting difference in people's lives and encourage others to take action. For more information, visit www.kla.foundation.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-P).

SOURCE KLA Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kla.com

