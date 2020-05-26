KLA Launches Electronics, Packaging and Components Group

MILPITAS, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the formation of a new business group focused on growth in its Electronics, Packaging and Components (EPC) businesses. Under the leadership of KLA Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella, the EPC group extends KLA's leadership in systems and services across the semiconductor and microelectronics value chain. The EPC group brings together the ICOS, Orbotech and SPTS Technologies organizations to target growth opportunities in new and expanding end markets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"This new group integrates KLA's acquisition of the Orbotech and SPTS business to bring complementary technologies, products and services into one organization to drive innovation and results in fast-growing markets," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA. "By applying the KLA operating model, we will enable common processes that allow the new group to deliver superior value to our customers across the electronics value chain. This strategy is expected to accelerate profitability and growth in segments outside our core semiconductor process control markets, as outlined during our September 2019 investor day."

Global megatrends such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to drive growth across key industries like mobile, data center, automotive and virtual connectivity. This momentum is leading to innovation across specialty semiconductor process, advanced packaging and printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing to enable new capabilities in the key industries, while supporting increasing quality requirements in manufacturing. Advanced packaging technologies and high-density interconnects are employed in high performance computing (HPC) to enable AI. Wafer processing capabilities for new substrate materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are accelerating the transition to electric vehicles. Novel packaging designs, including integrated antenna in RF devices, are key enablers for the advancement of 5G connectivity. Finally, MEMS and IoT sensors for healthcare, smart homes and smart factories will help transform and improve lives over the coming years.

This new business organization will allow KLA to be even more focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers and the marketplace during this growth phase. The EPC group joins KLA's existing business units, Semiconductor Process Control, which creates and deploys highly-differentiated inspection and metrology products, and Global Support and Services, managing the company's recurring revenue subscription-based services group and KLA Pro legacy systems.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

SOURCE KLA Corporation