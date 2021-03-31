KLA Receives Intel's 2020 Supplier Achievement Award

MILPITAS, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) proudly announced today it has received the Intel 2020 Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) in Technology.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Intel, a company with which KLA shares a longstanding commitment to quality and continuous improvement," stated Rick Wallace, KLA president and CEO. "It is through our deep partnerships with innovative technology companies that KLA helps create devices and ideas that shape life today and help transform the future."

KLA is one of only 38 suppliers in the Intel supply chain to receive the SAA honor for 2020, having previously been recognized by Intel as a Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) in 2018 and 2019. Both the PQS and SAA awards exist within Intel's Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) program, which recognizes its key suppliers for continued improvement of products and services provided to Intel and quality results and behavior. SAA recipients have provided outstanding contributions leading to a significant improvement for Intel business.

About KLA

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

