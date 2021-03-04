KLab Announces New School Life A Cappella Project "aoppella!?" Featuring 11 Famous Japanese Voice Actors

Story

It was on that unforgettable day that the boys found themselves changed. In front of them were ordinary high school students just like them. There were no flashy costumes or musical instruments. But the moment they began to sing a surreal harmony filled the air and the crowd went wild.

"We want to sing like that. We want to shine, too."

High school students captivated by the art of a cappella aim for the top in the exclusive high school a cappella contest, "Aoppella". They try to perfect their pitch as the show is about to begin.

Official Website:

https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter:

@aoppella

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q

Cast and Characters Revealed

The main characters are an eclectic group of high school students who attend Otowa Public High School and Kanadezaka Private High School. The following voice actors will bring these characters to life.

Otowa Public High School

Hajime Suzumiya CV: Ryohei Kimura

Rin Tanba CV: Ryota Osaka

Michitaka Kariyazono CV: KENN

Luka Shihou CV: Tetsuya Kakihara

Sayo Soenji CV: Tomoaki Maeno

Kanadezaka Private High School

Maito Coresawa CV: Yuki Ono

Mitsuo Ayase CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Akira Shigaki CV: Wataru Urata

Asaharu Soenji CV: Takuya Sato

Yui Nekoyashiki CV: Daiki Hamano

Fukami Shinkai CV: Shugo Nakamura

Official J-Pop Music Video Covers Released

The "aoppella?!" project's first music video has been released. The two high school groups cover popular Japanese songs in a cappella, and you can enjoy two songs as a medley.

Kanadezaka Private High School members covered "Hakujitsu" by King Gnu, and members of Otowa Public High School covered "Pretender" of Official HIGE DANdism. Check it out now on the official YouTube channel now.

About Future Development for "aoppella!?"

The "aoppella?!" project plans to release various content that allows fans to enjoy the new world of music and characters in the future. Please check out the official Twitter account ( @aoppella ) for further details and announcements. See the original press release for full details.

©KLab

SOURCE KLab Inc.

