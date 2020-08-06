KLab Forms Partnership with Electronic Arts for Game Development and Operation

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab"), a leader in online mobile games, and Electronic Arts Inc. (Head office: Redwood City, CA, United States, CEO: Andrew Wilson), one of the largest digital interactive entertainment companies in the world, announced a strategic partnership. The companies will work together on the game development of a new online mobile title.

KLab aims to be a company that can "bring the world together through entertainment" as set forth in our corporate vision by promoting this alliance which integrates Global Growth and Universal IPs from the 3 Pillar business strategy.

Partnership Overview

Development and Operation of Mobile Online Game

KLab will utilize its experience in IP-based game development and operation know-how to develop and operate an online mobile game with a leading IP from EA.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

