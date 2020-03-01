KLab Reveals New Logo Designs to Commemorate 20th Anniversary

Creating a world of excitement is the mission at KLab and moving forward the company will continue to bring the world together through entertainment.

Logo Concept:

The symbol of a face gazing into a screen from the outside expresses the desire to gather people from all over the world together and continue to create exciting content. Inspired by keywords like creativity, fun, expectation, global, diversity, and possibility.

The signature blue color has been used since the company's foundation and has also been updated to a friendlier light blue, keeping in mind the current development of the entertainment business.

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

