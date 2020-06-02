Klara Wins 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform'

By winning the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform" Award, Klara continues to prove that it's the go-to solution for practices seeking to provide patients with a world-class experience while operating more efficiently.

"We're honored to receive the 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform' Award," said Simon Bolz, Klara co-founder and co-CEO. "Especially right now, it is more important than ever to modernize the way medical teams and patients are connected so medical teams can continue delivering the best possible care. Not only through virtual visits, but also by digitizing many important workflows before and after the visit. Receiving this honor from MedTech Breakthrough makes our team proud and is another proof point that we are building something important."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate outstanding medical technology and digital health companies, products, and services around the world. In addition to Klara, other MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Peloton, Ro, Talkspace, and Oscar Health. Klara stands alongside around 100 winners to receive the prestigious honor in 2020.

About Klara:

Klara enables medical practices to provide a virtual extension of their brick-and-mortar offices. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties connect with and care for their patients using Klara's secure messaging and telemedicine solution because it's convenient and accessible to patients with no login, password, or download required—ever. With Klara, practices grow by providing patients with the convenient experience they demand while making their operations more efficient. Klara is backed by investors such as Firstmark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Stage2 Capital, Flatiron Health founders Zac Weinberg and Nat Turner, Clover Health founder Vivek Garipalli, InVision founder Clark Valberg, among others. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.klara.com.

