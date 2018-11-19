Klarna Joins Shopify Plus Partner Program To Power High-Growth Merchants

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna announced today that they are among the first payment service providers to join the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, focusing on high-growth and high-volume merchants. This integration will allow merchants in Germany, the UK and the US to easily implement Klarna's smoooth payment suite and offer a superior customer experience and thereby unlock additional growth potential.

With Klarna's payment solutions, Shopify plus merchants will be able to have access to a competitive edge, further enabling their continued growth. Through the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, merchants will have additional support and access to APIs to enable better customization and provide important personalised shopping experiences for customers. Klarna's payment methods will allow customers the freedom and flexibility to choose when and how to pay for a purchase, thus creating an overall better shopping experience for them. The solution aims to increase conversion rates, average order value and drive customer loyalty for the merchants. Klarna also assumes responsibility for managing credit and fraud risks, allowing merchants to quickly receive payment for the orders regardless of when the customer chooses to settle the payment.

Klarna and Shopify have been partners since 2016 providing merchants with access to Klarna's payments solutions and this has been going from strength to strength. Global footwear company Giesswein and motorized skateboard producer Onewheel in the US, are examples of merchants who currently have Klarna's payment methods enabled in their stores.

Kyle Doerksen, CEO & Founder of Future Motion and maker of Onewheel, says: "Being a big ticket item, we really wanted to give our consumers a financing option that was easy-to-use and didn't limit their purchase based on cost. With great customer experience, simple integration, and fair credit terms, our experience with both Klarna and Shopify was smooth. Through the implementation of Klarna's Slice It, we saw a 15% uplift in sales and increased customer satisfaction."

Markus Giesswein, CEO Giesswein, says: "With Shopify and Klarna we've been able to reduce complexity and be more flexible and thereby deliver an overall better shopping experience for our customers. After only 30 days with Klarna 'Pay later' we saw a volume growth of 5% and the conversion rate increased by 20%."

Rogier Schoute, VP Global Partnerships, Klarna, says: "Klarna and Shopify have a shared focus on making merchants successful by creating an unparallelled shopping experience for their customers. The high-growth and high-volume merchants need to secure a continued strong growth trajectory on key markets. By offering Klarna, merchants will drive conversion as well as customer satisfaction and loyalty, and ultimately help them scale their sales rapidly. Being among the first payment service providers to join Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program is another proof of quality for our smoooth payment services."

Martyn Boddy, Head of Shopify Plus Partner Program, says: "We are very excited to have Klarna join the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program. Klarna's international footprint and dedication to enabling a smooth experience for both merchants and consumers make them an ideal partner. We look forward to their ability to offer our merchants easy access to their proven 'try before you buy' solution for customers, similar to Amazon Prime Wardrobe."

This integration further strengthens the work Klarna and Shopify has already been doing, including Klarna's recent integration into Shopify Payments in Germany, as well as Klarna's payment gateway that is available to Shopify merchants in nine markets, including the US, the UK, Germany, the Nordics, the Netherlands and Austria.

