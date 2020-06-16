Klarna Ranks #5 on 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, today announced that it has been ranked fifth on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 List. This is the third time CNBC has recognized Klarna as one of the most innovative companies in the world. About a third of all companies selected as Disruptors have achieved the distinction of being selected for the list more than once.

Klarna is having a record year and recently announced it has reached a milestone of nearly 8 million customers in the US, bringing its total global customer base to 85 million. The company's recent growth has been driven by apparel, beauty and footwear retailers and brands that have partnered with Klarna to offer their customers flexible buy now, pay later options. Klarna's partner roster now numbers more than 4,200 retailers in the US, including Sephora, H&M, The North Face, Boohoo Group, ASOS, Timberland, ModCloth and Abercrombie & Fitch, and the company counts more than 200,000 retail partners across the globe.

"We focus every day on innovations that make the shopping experience better for both consumers and merchants-and we are constantly developing and improving our products and services to provide inspiration and value," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna. "To be recognized by CNBC as a Disruptor in the global shopping and payments space is a tremendous honor and we look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of shoppers worldwide."

Klarna's app, which allows consumers to shop at any online retailer in a streamlined experience, has been downloaded more than 1.7 million times in the US so far this year and more than 1 million active users in the country are shopping with more convenience and ease through the app each month.

Klarna continues to shape the shopping experience with features such as wish lists, price-drop notifications and exclusive deals, all of which customers can enjoy while paying over time with zero interest or fees. Earlier this month, the company became the first global buy now, pay later service to offer shoppers a rewards program when it launched Vibe, a no-fee loyalty program that gives members access to unique, tailored benefits, exclusive offers and deals.

The companies on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list were selected by CNBC's editorial staff and its Disruptor 50 Advisory Council based on a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information. Klarna was previously named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2015 and 2016.

Learn more about why Klarna was selected as one of the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 here.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including Sephora, H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Gymshark, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, Boohoo Group and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe, with a valuation of $5.5 billion, and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles; and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

