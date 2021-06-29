Klarna selects Liberis to provide revenue-based finance to ecommerce companies across 17 countries

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global embedded business finance platform Liberis has today announced it has been selected by Klarna , the leading global payments and shopping service, for a strategic collaboration to provide additional financial services to Klarna merchants. Through this partnership, Liberis will initially provide revenue-based financing to Klarna merchants.

Klarna, one of Europe's most valuable private technology companies, provides 250,000 merchants in 17 countries with a checkout and payment suite that enables their consumers to "buy now and pay later". Now, through Liberis, Klarna can also offer its merchant partners flexible financing solutions, pre-approved with fair and equitable payment terms that are based on their revenues and actual transactions.

Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis: "By making finance more personalised, intuitive and accessible, we in turn empower our partners to improve engagement, satisfaction and loyalty for their own customers. This symbiotic relationship benefits everyone. We are proud to have been selected by Klarna, one of the world's most successful and admired fintech companies, in our shared mission to support the growth of small businesses around the world."

Straathof continues: "Klarna's "Buy now Pay Later" functionality has allowed merchants to serve their customers for many years. We are thrilled to expand this functionality by offering these companies a flexible financing option, embedded within Klarna's platform, that will bolster their businesses through hard times and periods of growth."

How it works

Liberis' API-powered technology integrates directly into its partners' platforms. These partners, typically ecommerce or payments platforms such as Klarna, can then provide their end customers with a value added service of revenue-based finance, with payment terms based on their actual transaction data.

The entire process is managed seamlessly within the Klarna ecosystem. Personalised, pre-approved financing offers are displayed within their Klarna dashboard or app. If interested, the merchant can complete a quick approval and underwriting process, and receive the funds within two business days of applying.

All of the transactions for the financing - both receipt and payment - take place within the merchant's Klarna account, at a pre-arranged rate of their choosing.

The revenue-based funding options will be available immediately for Klarna merchants around the world in the coming months.

About Liberis

Liberis is the leading global embedded finance platform. Founded in 2007, it provides ecommerce and payments partners with the technology platforms and financial solutions for hyper-personalised, fair funding for their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis empowers businesses and provides positive impact. It has financed more than 17,000 SMEs worldwide with more than $700m. Liberis is supported by British Business Investments, Paragon and SVB. Learn more at liberis.com .

Images are found here

SOURCE Liberis