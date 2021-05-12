Klas Government Launches Market's First Tactical GPU That Extends AI/ML To Network Edge

Embedded graphics-processing units (GPUs) are critical for military systems with heavy processing demands -- such as those required for AI and analyzing moving images in real time. To date, GPUs with this kind of power simply haven't been able to operate at the tactical edge due to Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) and environmental limitations.

Klas' VoyagerGPU, the first tactical unit to deploy NVIDIA's latest GPU technology (Pascal and Turing-based GPU), addresses these tactical edge challenges while meeting Standardized A-Kit / Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) specifications for tactical comms' SWaP in military vehicles. As a result, Klas unlocks AI/ML breakthroughs in edge environments in ways not previously possible.

VoyagerGPU options include:

NVIDIA Pascal-based GPU; Tesla P6 (VMware certified)

NVIDIA Turing-based GPU; Quadro T1000, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro RTX 5000

CPU options include: Xeon D 8, 12, 16 cores and Atom Denverton 8-core

Storage provided by dual SATA 2.5" bay plus VIK+ for operating system

Two 10 Gb Ethernet SFP+ interfaces

Two 1 Gb Ethernet copper interfaces

VoyagerGPU is a core component of Klas' Voyager Tactical Cloud Platform (TCP), which brings the immense analytical power of the cloud to the forward edge and battlefield vehicles operating in tactical edge environments – and at a small form factor. VoyagerGPU also easily configures into the Voyager 6 power chassis, so that AI capabilities can be readily available in military ground vehicles without requiring modifications to the vehicle.

"We believe future proofing tactical networks requires a modular and scalable range of network, compute and radio systems modules designed with a common form factor and able to seamlessly integrate with market leading technologies," said Chris Ericksen, Chief Revenue Officer, Klas Government. "VoyagerGPU is a core component of Klas' modular system that allows our DoD customers to incorporate new, innovative capabilities as the mission dictates."

To learn more about how Klas Government's tactical communications solutions enabled the connected battlefield, visit http://www.klasgov.com .

About Klas Government

Klas Government makes the world's most powerful deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can, by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter and work better under worse conditions than anything else available. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Laura Hazelwood | Marketing Manager

Klas Government

[email protected]

703-203-5810

SOURCE Klas Government

Related Links

www.klasgov.com

