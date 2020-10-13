Klas Government's Enhanced Tactical Radio Integration Kit Now Supports Over 25 Radios

The use of radio brackets allows easy integration of traditional radio network data into tactical networks used by military communicators. Since the initial release of the Voyager TRIK, Klas Government has made enhancements to the classic Voyager 8 and has released a new battery-backed chassis and case, the Voyager 8 Plus, in order to support the increasing demand of integrating commonly used manpack and handheld tactical radios with higher power requirements. Klas has also integrated CISTECH Solutions' software on the VoyagerEMm to complete a small form factor and rugged Radio over IP capability that's compatible with the system. Some examples of commonly used tactical radios that can be integrated into the Voyager TRIK include:

Silvus StreamCaster 4200

Viasat BATS-D AN/PRC-161

Persistent Systems MPU5

L3Harris Falcon III AN/PRC-152A

TrellisWare TW-950

Thales AN/PRC-148 JEM

MajGen (Ret.) Mark Clark, USMC said, "Communications on the battlefield are critical to mission success across the spectrum from near peer competition, to gray zone conflict and humanitarian operations. The Voyager TRIK gives commanders better and more reliable communications. It gives units the size, weight power, simplicity, scalability and expeditionary requirements they seek and need, not only in a joint environment but in coalition and other governmental agencies as well. No mission or condition is too difficult for the Voyager TRIK."

Tactical radios that are compatible with the Voyager TRIK fall into several categories:

UHF/VHF radios from L3Harris and Thales

Public Safety radios from Motorola

MANET radios from Persistent Systems, Trellisware & Silvus

ISR devices that include video feeds and Tactical Data Link from L3Harris, Viasat and Collins Aerospace

By incorporating each type of tactical radio into the Voyager TRIK, users can ingest data from disparate networks, analyze the data using Voyager network modules, and disseminate that data over Beyond Line-of-Sight and Line-of-Sight networks. This model has been recently adopted by PEO C3T in order to accomplish the ITN construct within Capability Set 21 and is being evaluated by all branches of the U.S. Military along with public safety organizations.

For the full list of radios supported in the Voyager TRIK and to learn more about our products and solutions, please contact [email protected].

