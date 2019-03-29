KLAS Report on Operational Command Centers Recognizes Care Logistics

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Logistics, a leader in the healthcare command-center space for almost a decade, was recognized in the 2018 KLAS report on Operational Command Centers . The report emphasized the role of the command center in improving efficiency and how vendor approaches improve patient flow and outcomes as well as providing better analytics.

Care Logistics was recognized among three vendors in the command center space that stand apart when it comes to achieving outcomes. Customers said Care Logistics' is able to adjust to each customer's unique needs. This ability to adapt led to being validated for 17 out of 18 outcomes, more than any other vendor in the report.

Of these outcomes, one customer was quoted as saying, "We have seen a decrease in our length of stay by nearly a day with Care Logistics' software, and we have seen an ROI of many millions of dollars because of staffing efficiency and other costs."¹

Customers emphasized Care Logistics' positioning as a partner that supported them throughout the implementation process using a disciplined methodology. One director interviewed was quoted, "Care Logistics didn't just give us software and then leave us alone; they held our hand through the process. They spent a lot of time with us onsite… They helped us develop and reinforce our processes in different areas of our organization, and they answered questions."2

The unique command center is part of Care Logistics' larger hub-and-spoke operating model which efficiently links all the areas where patient care is being delivered (e.g. nursing units, diagnostic and procedural areas) via care coordinators using purpose-built technology. The result is a bidirectional communication between the care coordinator in the Command Center (the hub) and the various care coordinators on the floors (the spokes).

"The same idea was used during the Apollo 11 lunar landing. Decisions were made on the ground and on the craft itself to problem solve in real-time," explained Care Logistics SVP of Client Development, Stephen Passalacqua. "In a hospital setting, the hub-and-spoke model means care coordinators are monitoring operations at a high level in the 'hub', or command center, but care providers throughout the hospital are empowered with real-time information to make appropriate decisions in real-time."

In the KLAS report, it is noted that vendor involvement is central to achieving positive outcomes. Care Logistics stood out in this area by providing increased data transparency and emphasizing the importance of building sound processes when implementing a command center.

At Care Logistics, we help hospitals improve operational efficiency and patient experience by more efficiently managing care coordination and patient throughput. Our team has expertise in process engineering, change management, care coordination, and human logistics software. We put that expertise to work to drive sustainable improvements in efficiency and reliability, with a positive impact on your financial performance. Learn more at www.carelogistics.com .

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

