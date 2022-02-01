KLAS Spotlight Report Finds 100% of Carium Clients Interviewed Would Choose the Virtual Care Platform Again

- reduced length of stay;

- reduced readmissions;

- improved usability, tracking, and patient outcomes; and

- improved patient satisfaction

Carium received praise for its client relationship and partnership, ease of use for both patients and care teams, and overall product quality and satisfaction.

"We are pleased to see that we achieved or exceeded the goals we set. The most concrete goal is the ability to remotely monitor patients," a director using Carium shared. "We felt like the length of stay in the hospital and the hospital readmission rate would be favorably impacted, and those things were. The operational detail of the ease of setup and the ease of use for our patients and clinicians was a terrific bonus."

KLAS analyst, Mike Davis, stated, "Carium's remote patient monitoring (RPM) program supports revenue enhancements, cost reductions, and both provider and patient satisfaction."

Other anonymous comments that Carium clients provided to KLAS Research about their experience include:

"The ease of use is about as good as it gets. If we need some new functionality, we just have a conversation with the vendor. They are certainly willing to provide new functionality" — Manager

"Carium is a way to monitor and track client-centered goals that have been created with a coach. The system allows us to engage with people digitally, and in between appointments, we can look at their progress. We can intervene and provide encouragement at earlier points if we see data that may be going in the wrong direction. The tool facilitates digital engagement between appointments in everyday life, so we can help patients manage their goals." — Manager

"The customization part of the solution is huge. Carium is like a small business. Our ability to customize it and our interactions with the people designing it have been phenomenal. We have truly been able to transform the solution and partner with the vendor to build the program. The vendor has been a great partner. They are responsive, accurate, and timely. . . . They are open-minded about how we look at the product." — Nurse

"Carium is dedicated to leading the digital enablement of healthcare toward new models that revolve around patients and their lifeflow. This KLAS report validates the difference we are making by empowering our partners to provide personalized care at scale," said Carium CEO, Scott Pradels. "We're so grateful for our clients' passion for innovating healthcare delivery. Together, we're improving patient and clinician experiences through real-time collaboration enhanced by actionable data insights."

Download the full report to explore additional details on the customer experience, outcomes delivered, and thoughts from KLAS.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

About Carium

Carium's advanced, virtual care platform empowers patients and their caregivers while providing their trusted clinicians with real-time, aggregated health data and analytics that can scale to multiple clinical programs. An easy, intelligent and comprehensive digital solution, Carium informs, connects and personalizes patient care. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact: Ashley Dauwer

401-744-6353

[email protected]

SOURCE Carium