Klassroom to Provide Free Online Teacher Recruitment to Arizona Districts Amidst Recruiting Challenges During COVID 19

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to create waves through the education sector, teachers and schools face an uncertain future. Due to the emergency measures implemented in mid-March, which forced schools to deal with school closures and the implementation of an online curriculum, many schools have fallen behind in their recruitment for the next school year. During a typically very busy time for recruitment, school leaders have instead been struggling with how to support students with virtual online delivery.

On June 1st, schools are set to enter Phase 2 of the DOEs COVID-19 response plan. Schools will begin to think about HR planning and staffing for the next school year. In response to the challenges faced by districts across the state, Klassroom, a state-approved teacher preparation program and teacher recruitment company will be offering its online recruitment platform to districts in Arizona for free during the next 3 months. Schools are scrambling to find alternative recruitment methods to fill vacancies as in-person interviews, and traditional hiring processes are upended due to social-distancing requirements.

Klassroom's online technology matches teachers to schools using artificial intelligence to find the best fit. The platform saves hiring managers countless hours in the entire recruitment process from start to hire. With over 1.2 million teachers on the platform and over 18,000 new registrants each month, Klassroom hopes to be able to support Arizona districts during this challenging time.

Klassroom CEO Dave Frey states, "We are committed to helping the students of Arizona by ensuring they have access to the best teachers in the country. We have been working closely with school leaders and officials to place successful graduates of our state-approved teacher certification program in Arizona schools, as well as recruiting top teachers to public schools in the state."

