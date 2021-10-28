Klaviyo Launches Owned Growth Grant Competition to Recognize and Support Up and Coming Businesses

Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, announced the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant competition Tweet this

"We know how hard entrepreneurs work to grow their business, and too often their efforts are stunted by technology gatekeepers," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "We're thrilled about the launch of Klaviyo @ The Current and the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant to help businesses expand their presence and connect with their customers on a more personalized level."

To enter for a chance to win Klaviyo's Owned Growth Grant, visit www.klaviyo.com/thecurrent between now and November 9, 2021 to tell the story behind your brand. Three finalists will be chosen to receive a professionally produced brand video and a free year of Klaviyo's email and SMS marketing offerings, valued at $10,000. Fans can vote for their favorite finalist on the contest landing page through January 23, 2022, and help select a grand prize winner to receive the $25,000 cash prize and a spot at "The Current" in 2022.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 275,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

