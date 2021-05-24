Klaytn Launches Its New NFT Minting Service

KrafterSpace can be accessed via Kaikas, the web browser extension wallet that connects to the Klaytn network. Users can store NFTs in their Kaikas accounts, which are also supported by OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace. Users can sync their OpenSea accounts with Kaikas wallet to start trading Klaytn-powered NFTs.

Klaytn is the first public blockchain platform, after Ethereum, to be supported by OpenSea. Currently available Klaytn-based NFTs on OpenSea include game and sports-related NFT items issued by blockchain services Five Stars for Klaytn, Honor of Kingdoms, and Project WITH. More collectibles, digital arts, and game items will be available for peer-to-peer trading in the near future.

"We invite users, artists, and creators, to easily build and manage their NFTs on Klaytn, and also interact with the larger NFT community worldwide," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X.

Visit the official Klaytn webpage to access KrafterSpace. You can also download Kaikas from the Google Chrome Web Store.

*KrafterSpace webpage: https://www.krafter.space

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com.

SOURCE Klaytn