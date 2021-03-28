Klaytn NFTs Are Now Coming to OpenSea

With a mission to trigger mass blockchain adoption, Klaytn is committed to offering high performance, fast response time, and flexible scalability solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of audience, from micro startups to large-scale enterprises. The service provider partners can benefit from Klaytn's efficient hybrid design that combines the best features of both public and private blockchains. Klaytn also provides various developer tools to make the developer experience intuitive and productive.

The integration with OpenSea will allow Klaytn-powered NFTs, ranging from game items and characters to digital arts, to be supported, with peer-to-peer trading to take place by the end of June. Users can sync their OpenSea accounts with Kaikas wallet, the web browser extension wallet that connects to the Klaytn network, and buy or sell NFTs with Klaytn's token KLAY.

"The Klaytn support on OpenSea will provide our ecosystem with an opportunity to interact with a much wider audience, and we look forward to further exploring interesting digital assets on Klaytn," says Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development of Klaytn.

"We believe that supporting the Klaytn blockchain and its growing NFT community empowers the blockchain space that can invite even mainstream audiences to experience Klaytn's unique digital items and goods," says CEO Devin Finzer at OpenSea.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao(035720.KS). Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com .

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital goods, which include collectibles, gaming items, domain names, digital art, and other assets backed by a blockchain. For more information, visit https://opensea.io .

