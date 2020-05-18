Klaytn Partners with Chainlink

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the public blockchain project of Korea's Internet giant Kakao, today announced a partnership with Chainlink, the market-leading decentralized oracle.

Chainlink is a decentralized open-source oracle network that gives smart contracts secure and reliable access to data providers, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, etc. By integrating the Chainlink network, Klaytn's smart contracts can connect with resources outside the blockchain, enabling the creation of applications that are connected with real-world data and systems. Such connections can be utilized across a variety of markets including decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and more.

"Chainlink can provide Klaytn with a secure oracle framework for building blockchain applications that interoperate with traditional infrastructure, increasing our capacity to develop more advanced products across a more diverse set of markets," said Sangmin Seo, the Head of Platform Group at Ground X, heading the development of Klaytn.

"We look forward to providing the Klaytn ecosystem with secure and reliable oracles to enable the development of next-generation decentralized applications," said Sergey Nazarov, the Co-Founder of Chainlink. "Klaytn can accelerate towards its goal of blockchain mass adoption with the addition of real-world connectivity made possible by Chainlink oracles."

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and a friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

https://medium.com/klaytn

https://twitter.com/klaytn_official

https://www.facebook.com/klaytn.official/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/klaytndevelopers/

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds, web APIs, and traditional bank payments. It is well known for providing highly secure and reliable oracles to large enterprises (Google, Oracle, and SWIFT) and leading smart contract development teams such as Polkadot/Substrate, Synthetix, Loopring, Aave, OpenLaw, Conflux, and many others. To learn more about developing on Chainlink, contact their team on Discord, visit their developer documentation, check out the Chainlink website, or follow them on Twitter or Reddit.

SOURCE Klaytn

Related Links

https://www.klaytn.com/

