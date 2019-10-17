Kleard and Adwerx announce integration, bringing next-level automation to real estate agents

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleard and Adwerx announce a new integration, giving real estate agents an automated way to stay top-of-mind with unrepresented buyers they meet at Kleard open houses.

"Kleard, a 2019 NAR REACH Company, is excited to partner with a 2017 REACH company and current NAR REALTOR Benefits® Program provider, Adwerx. Hosting open houses with Kleard allows agents to become much more productive and efficient, and the integration with Adwerx will give them further opportunity to grow their business," says Jonathan Martis, CEO of Kleard .

If an agent hosting a Kleard open house has the Adwerx integration enabled, any unrepresented buyer who signs in on the Kleard app will get automatically added to the agent's sphere of influence campaign . As the buyer searches premium websites and social media platforms, the agent ads will display, allowing the agent to reach consumers in a personal way where it matters the most.

"We've always focused on finding new and innovative ways to provide brilliantly simple digital advertising to small and mid-sized businesses so they can continue to grow and thrive through local branding. This integration with Kleard is yet another step to making marketing solutions that are usually only available to large companies more widely accessible," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx.

About Kleard:

Kleard is a top-rated software for real estate agents, teams and brokerages, allowing for verification of new as well as keeping track of existing leads. The app, both web and mobile, is used by thousands of agents throughout the U.S. and Canada, along in MLS' and REALTOR® Associations that have partnerships with Kleard.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

