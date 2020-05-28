Kleard Launches Self Tour Tech for Real Estate That Allows Buyers Nationwide to Tour Homes Without an Agent Present

SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleard, an award-winning real estate tech company, is excited to announce its new Patent Pending Self Tour Technology & App for Real Estate called Kleard Now that allows verified buyers the ability to self-tour homes for sale in the U.S. in a safer and more streamlined way. Property access works via the app (available on iOS and Android) and compatible smart locks.

Kleard Now can be used by any licensed real estate agent on their listings in the U.S. The technology reduces friction and allows homes to be toured easily without the need to schedule appointments. Kleard includes the agent in the process by making it a requirement that self-tours be approved by the listing agent.

"Kleard Now allows any real estate agent in the U.S. the ability to use multi-million dollar self-tour technology that previously was only accessible to heavily funded tech brokerages and their agents. Agents can now easily enable self-tours on their listings which should translate into increased safety, more tours, and a faster sale. Because our technology benefits buyers, sellers, and agents, we believe everyone will be happy with what we've built," says Jonathan Martis, Kleard CEO and Co-founder.

To enable self-tours, the agent simply downloads the Kleard app and pairs the compatible smart lock to the listing and the property instantly becomes visible to buyers on the Kleard Now app ready to be self-toured.

Buyers go through a 90-second verification process before requesting access. The verification steps include: driver's license scan, cell phone verification, email verification, and a selfie that uses facial recognition technology. After buyers are verified, they can request access and the listing agent can approve the request with a tap. The buyer then unlocks the smart lock and can gain access into the home and start their tour. The app also knows how long the buyer is at the property which helps prevent squatters and those with bad intentions. Agents are notified when buyers end their showing and property feedback is always required.

Kleard has partnered with igloohome for the smart lock component to bring innovative technology to the process. Agents can choose between a deadbolt or a lockbox, both of which work offline. "We're proud to partner with Kleard to make real estate showings safer and faster. Convenience is at the core of what we do - and we think that real estate agents and buyers are going to enjoy the streamlined process with the help of igloohome locks," says Anthony Chow, CEO and co-founder of igloohome.

"I'm excited to use Kleard on my renovation project. I love that it can restore buyer showing opportunities and improve convenience while still upholding safety and security - especially for my fellow agents!" says Steven Wynands, a REALTOR® with Samson Properties in Virginia.

Denise Russell, a Florida REALTOR® with United Realty Group says, "Kleard's identity process of prospects interested to view homes will undoubtedly detour those that may intend to cause harm. In our new COVID-19 world it offers less health risk by practicing social distancing."

Rental support will come in July 2020 which allows self-tours for homes, condos, and apartments for rent.

Kleard, a 2019 National Association of REALTORS® REACH Company, is currently a top-rated real estate app for iOS and Android and has been used by thousands of real estate agents throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since its launch in 2018, Kleard has partnered with several MLS' and REALTOR® Associations in the U.S.

