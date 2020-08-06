Kleard Partners with Kangaroo to Bring Simple, Affordable, DIY Home Security to the Real Estate Industry

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleard, an award-winning real estate tech company that provides self tour technology (called Kleard Now), has partnered with Kangaroo Home Security to make self touring real estate safer, more secure, and helps promote COVID social distancing. Property access works via the Kleard app (available on iOS and Android).

The partnership between Kleard and Kangaroo will allow agents the ability to purchase a unique home security package created specifically for real estate listings with a starting price of only $64.99. The two package options will include a combination of a doorbell camera, door/motion sensors, and an indoor camera. Installation is simple, fast, and is done via the Kangaroo app. In-app notifications will inform agents when buyers arrive, when doors are opened, closed, when motion inside the home is detected, and will capture images and video to give agents visual updates when motion is detected. This helps make self tours using Kleard safer and increases peace-of-mind. With Kangaroo's optional Complete plan (1 month is included free), professional monitoring and premium features can be included.

Dhruv Garg, Co-Founder and President of Kangaroo, says, "Kangaroo's smart home technology was designed to be affordable, extremely easy to set up, and respectful of user data and privacy. In partnering with Kleard, we are able to extend these core principles into action to enable more secure self tour events and complete visibility of listed properties for agents - peace of mind for all parties involved."

Kleard Now can be used by any licensed real estate agent on their listings in the U.S. The technology reduces friction and allows homes to be toured easily by verified buyers. Kleard requires that all self tour requests be approved by the listing agent and is done via the app. Buyers simply download the app to find self tour enabled homes. Social distancing is becoming normalized and with innovative Kleard's self tour technology, buyers and agents can feel better knowing that homes can be toured without the need to meet in person.

"We're excited to partner with Kangaroo. We love that their home security devices are easy to set up and affordable. With this new partnership, agents will be able to add powerful home security to all their listings that have Wi-Fi and will make homes that are self tour enabled more secure," says Jonathan Martis, Kleard CEO and Co-founder.

Both Kleard and Kangaroo are National Association of Realtors (NAR) Reach® Companies, created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of NAR.

About Kangaroo

Kangaroo was founded with the mission to make home security accessible to everyone. Kangaroo's hubless, app-based, DIY home security system is the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solution at its price point, with no compromise on data protection and privacy. To learn more about Kangaroo, click here.

About Kleard

Kleard, a 2019 National Association of REALTORS® REACH Company, is currently a top-rated real estate app for iOS and Android and has been used by thousands of real estate agents throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since its launch in 2018, Kleard has partnered with several MLS' and REALTOR® Associations in the U.S. To learn more about Kleard, click here.

