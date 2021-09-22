Klearly Gains Invitation to Present at Venture Atlanta 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klearly , the intelligent SaaS application for revenue teams, announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants to present at Venture Atlanta 2021 . Raising over $6.5 billion in funding, Venture Atlanta hosts its 14th annual conference highlighting the most promising technology companies before an audience of top U.S. investment firms.

"We are thrilled to be chosen among the top technology companies in our region to share the capabilities that Klearly's customers are most excited about," said Founder & CEO Alex Krawchick. "I'm looking forward to demonstrating how revenue teams can collaborate to discover who to target, what actions to take, and why it matters."

Klearly gives B2B marketing, sales, and customer support teams the power to drive revenue efficiently and effectively. Using machine learning to connect and unify data into insights and real-time recommendations, Klearly's predictive technology knows the accounts to prioritize and actions to take to boost future revenue growth.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it's our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality."

This year's Venture Atlanta will be held in person and online. Virtual attendees can connect with others, stroll the virtual show floor, and watch live pitches. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). Visit ventureatlanta.org for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Klearly

Klearly is the SaaS application for B2B revenue teams who desire the smarter path to growth. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Klearly uses data science and machine learning to help marketing, sales, and customer success understand how they're contributing to the business and prioritize their work to most effectively grow revenue. Visit klearly.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter for more information.

