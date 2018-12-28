Kleinfeld Bridal Opens First Ever Pop-Up Shop In New Jersey Featuring Designer Wedding Dresses Under $200
Dec 28, 2018, 17:16 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate engagement season, Kleinfeld, the legendary New York City wedding retailer and home of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, is announcing the launch of a temporary pop-up shop in Secaucus, New Jersey. For a limited time, the pop-up shop will be host to hundreds of designer wedding dresses on sale for discounted prices.
Starting January 3rd thru January 13th, brides-to-be are invited to shop The Kleinfeld Pop-Up Shop, located at The Mall at Mill Creek, 31 Mill Creek Drive in Secaucus, New Jersey.
The temporary shop will feature a selection of over fifteen-hundred styles of designer wedding dresses including sample dresses and brand new over-stock from $199 – $899 which normally retail from $1,500 to $20,000. The dress selection includes all shapes and sizes from ball gowns to sheaths from famous designers in sizes 6 thru 26.
According to The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study*, the national average spend for a wedding dress is $1509. At the upcoming Kleinfeld pop-up sale, the average price of a dress will be $599. In comparison, the average price for a special-order wedding dress at the Kleinfeld flagship in New York City, is $3500 and up.
"This is the first time in our 78 year history that our designer wedding dresses have ever been sold at these prices," says Kleinfeld Co-Owner, Mara Urshel. "In fact, no dress at the pop-up will exceed $1000. It is the perfect opportunity for a newly engaged bride to purchase a white dress for all her wedding occasions from the wedding to the after party and even the bridal shower," says Urshel.
For more information visit: http://www.kleinfeldbridal.com/sale
For press inquiries, interview requests and images, please contact Jennette Kruszka, 347-248-0535 or Jkruszka@kleinfeldbridal.com
About Kleinfeld
Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.
SOURCE Kleinfeld Bridal
Share this article