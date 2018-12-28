Kleinfeld Bridal Opens First Ever Pop-Up Shop In New Jersey Featuring Designer Wedding Dresses Under $200

The temporary shop will feature a selection of over fifteen-hundred styles of designer wedding dresses including sample dresses and brand new over-stock from $199 – $899 which normally retail from $1,500 to $20,000. The dress selection includes all shapes and sizes from ball gowns to sheaths from famous designers in sizes 6 thru 26.

According to The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study *, the national average spend for a wedding dress is $1509. At the upcoming Kleinfeld pop-up sale, the average price of a dress will be $599. In comparison, the average price for a special-order wedding dress at the Kleinfeld flagship in New York City, is $3500 and up.

"This is the first time in our 78 year history that our designer wedding dresses have ever been sold at these prices," says Kleinfeld Co-Owner, Mara Urshel. "In fact, no dress at the pop-up will exceed $1000. It is the perfect opportunity for a newly engaged bride to purchase a white dress for all her wedding occasions from the wedding to the after party and even the bridal shower," says Urshel.

For more information visit: http://www.kleinfeldbridal.com/sale

For press inquiries, interview requests and images, please contact Jennette Kruszka, 347-248-0535 or Jkruszka@kleinfeldbridal.com

About Kleinfeld

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

SOURCE Kleinfeld Bridal