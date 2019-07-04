Kleresca® Strengthens Scientific Proof of Fluorescent Light Energy (FLE) in New Study

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent, peer-reviewed study, Kleresca® presents documentation that its unique FLE technology is able to reduce inflammation in the skin, enhance collagen production, and encourage the development of new blood vessels.

The study investigated the cellular mode of action of FLE (fluorescent light energy) on skin and immune cells and combined clinical results with laboratory studies. This approach offered a unique opportunity to provide scientific answers to specific clinical questions.

The study results show how FLE reduces inflammation in the skin, enhances collagen production, and stimulates angiogenesis (the development of new blood vessels). While further research is required to fully elucidate the mode of action of FLE, the findings have important implications for Kleresca® with regards to treating inflammatory skin conditions going forward.

"These new findings are a milestone for Kleresca® as they strongly support our current range of products including FLE for acne, rosacea and skin rejuvenation and provide strong hints towards new therapeutic areas for Kleresca®", says Kleresca® General Manager Mr. Mikkel Schoedt.

Therapeutic areas like actinic keratosis (solar keratosis), psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema) are considered for the future clinical pathway for Kleresca®. As the FLE technology is painless with no serious side effects, it is considered a promising alternative to current standard treatments.

The investigative study was conducted by Kleresca® in collaboration with the University of Copenhagen, The technical University of Denmark, the University of Molise in Campobasso, Italy as well as Klox Technologies, Canada.

The study was peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic dermatology.

