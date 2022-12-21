Klika Tech Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a US-headquartered global systems integrator and product develop company announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes Klika Tech's proven expertise in end-to-end IoT and cloud-native development services helping companies achieve their digital transformation goals.

Klika Tech

Achieving AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Klika Tech as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner enabling them to optimize their client's software release processes, help to provision and manage their infrastructure, and fully optimize each phase of the software development lifecycle following DevOps best practices.

"Klika Tech is proud to have achieved AWS DevOps Competency status," states Gennadiy M. Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "Klika Tech's DevOps team provides the foundation, engineering practices and tools increasing an organization's ability to shorten the development lifecycle, increase reliability, and deliver applications faster." He further adds, "Our broad, multi-industry expertise and established DevOps processes enable us to provide customers with tailored solutions to meet their unique business requirements."

As a leading DevOps services provider, Klika Tech assists organizations in achieving greater efficiencies, faster time to market, better delivery, and reliable, high-quality solutions by streamlining their cloud transformation journey using the best DevOps tools powered by the cloud. Additionally, the Klika Tech team has received nearly 250 AWS accreditations and certifications across a number of AWS services and Technical Certifications.

Achieving AWS DevOps Competency highlights Klika Tech's specialized technical proficiency solving business' customer engagement problems and accelerating the implementation of end-to-end solutions at all phases of a digital customer journey. AWS recognized several industry award-winning Klika Tech implementations that have improved customer experiences across diverse industries, including:

Renesas : a hardware and software platform to educate embedded developers just starting their cloud projects on connectivity options and the processes involved in simply and securely connecting an embedded product to the cloud.

a hardware and software platform to educate embedded developers just starting their cloud projects on connectivity options and the processes involved in simply and securely connecting an embedded product to the cloud. SIGO Green : an innovative cloud-based system for contactless rental and simplified user access to a growing number of wireless recharging stations for e-bikes. The system features a cloud-based backend system, built on Amazon Web Services, coupled with a mobile app for users to locate, unlock, and pay e-bike rental fees.

an innovative cloud-based system for contactless rental and simplified user access to a growing number of wireless recharging stations for e-bikes. The system features a cloud-based backend system, built on Amazon Web Services, coupled with a mobile app for users to locate, unlock, and pay e-bike rental fees. Stonehenge: a platform that digitally transforms back-office operations and creates an enjoyable and delightful apartment rental experience for tenants ─ from the initial paperwork, to enabling voice control of the things and devices within their apartments.

See Klika Tech's DevOps project portfolio for more examples of how the company helps customers' digital transformations utilizing best DevOps practices, from Infrastructure as a code and CI/CD Pipelines to Microservices and advanced analytics.

ABOUT KLIKA TECH

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia. We specialize in building advanced solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, agriculture, asset tracking, and logistics. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Digital Customer Experience and DevOps Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit www.klika-tech.com and contact us to discuss your digital transformation needs.

Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

561-635-8292

[email protected]

SOURCE Klika Tech