Kline & Company Adds Senior Lubricants Marketing Expert to its Energy Consulting Team

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kline, a respected provider of world-class consulting services and high-quality market intelligence, is proud to announce the addition of Debbie Powell as a Manager in the Energy Practice of Kline's Management Consulting business. She is based in the United States.

Debbie has more than 20 years of global experience in the lubricants field, specifically in finished lubricants brand, product, and marketing strategy. She has specialized in automotive finished lubricants, developing strategies, building brands and promoting product innovation. Prior to joining Kline, she worked at Royal Dutch Shell in Cape Town (South Africa), London, and Houston, then at Chevron Corporation in San Ramon.

Debbie's experience includes development of automotive passenger vehicle brand strategies, brand architectures, and brand visual identities, as well as channel strategies and B2B customer value propositions. She has also worked on adapting strategies with the emergence of digital platforms within her brand and channel strategy experiences. For product strategy and innovation, she delivered many projects focusing on automotive passenger vehicle finished lubricant growth initiatives, including designing product portfolio architectures, product migration roadmaps, product development, differentiating full synthetics, and new PCMO industry and OEM manufacturer standards.

"We are delighted to add Debbie to the leadership team of our global practice, where she immediately adds seniority and a wealth of experience to our client services," said Ian Moncrieff, who directs Kline's management consulting practice in Energy. "Her insights into brand management with leading marketers will help to strengthen Kline's abilities and, most importantly, add value for our clients in the lubricants industry."

About Kline

Kline is a worldwide consulting and research firm dedicated to providing the kind of insight and knowledge that helps companies find a clear path to success. The firm has served the management consulting and market research needs of organizations in the agrochemicals, chemicals, materials, energy, life sciences, and consumer products industries for 60 years. For more information, visit www.KlineGroup.com.

For more information contact:

Vera Sandarova

Marketing Communications

Vera.Sandarova@klinegroup.com

SOURCE Kline

Related Links

http://www.klinegroup.com

