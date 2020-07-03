Kline, Keppel, and Koryak Data Privacy Incident

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kline, Keppel and Koryak ("Kline Keppel") is addressing a data privacy incident that involved personal information of certain individuals. Notice of the incident is being provided to potentially affected individuals, as well as certain state regulators as required.

On February 11, 2020, Kline Keppel became aware of potential unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts. Kline Keppel immediately began an investigation, with the support of computer forensic investigators, to determine the nature and scope of the event and also took steps to further enhance the security of all of Kline Keppel email accounts and its systems. The investigation confirmed that certain employee email accounts had been accessed without authorization, and that the unauthorized access began on October 26, 2019 and continued until approximately February 13, 2020. Kline Keppel then undertook a time-intensive, thorough review of the impacted email accounts and its internal files and systems in order to identify the protected information within these accounts, as well as the individuals to whom the protected information relates. This process was completed on June 3, 2020.

Kline Keppel is in the process of properly notifying the affected individuals. A dedicated call line has been established for questions. Kline Keppel has provided an offer for complimentary credit monitoring to impacted individuals, as well as providing affected individuals with information regarding steps they can take to place a credit freeze or fraud alert on their credit file. These individuals are encouraged to regularly review their financial account statements for any suspicious activity. Individuals who discover unusual activity should promptly report their findings to local law enforcement, and their financial institution, if applicable. If you would like further information, please contact the dedicated call center at (833) 431-1274 (toll free) Monday through Friday between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm EST.

Kline Keppel takes information privacy and security matters extremely seriously and will remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard and protect personal information, while taking any additional steps that may be necessary to mitigate and remediate this incident.

SOURCE Kline, Keppel and Koryak